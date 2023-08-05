County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
August 2, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Friendship Way, US Hwy 31/Forrest Street, 29000 block Holeada Lane, Elkmont Food Mart, 25000 block Evans Avenue
Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, 28000 block Pettusville Road, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 29000 block Hardiman Road, 27000 block Spur Road, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, Love Branch Road/Harvest Road
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road
Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Bradford Road, Gray Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Theft- 14000 block Blackburn Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 15000 block Mooresville Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road
Burglary- 9000 block Settle Road
Disturbance- 24000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Raspberry Lane
Harassment- 26000 block Apple Orchard Lane
Unwanted guest- 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Criminal mischief- 9000 block Hawkins Road, 25000 block Mooresville Road
Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127 (2 calls), 30000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Barksdale Road
August 3, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 18000 block Sunrise Street, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 22000 block Smith Road, Thach Road/AL Hwy 251, 18000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road
Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane, 17000 block Stone Valley Drive, 29000 block Hardiman Road, Copeland Road/Turner Road
Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 99/Harris Loop
Road hazard/debris- 354 exit ramp to US Hwy 31, Mahalo Circle/Nani Drive, Lindsay Lane/Nick davis Road
Theft- 26000 block US Hwy 72
Burglary- 24000 block Nick Davis Road
Disturbance- 29000 block Copper Run Drive, 22000 block District 4 Shed Road, 12000 block Dickens Lane, 28000 block Hwy 53
Harassment- 14000 block Smith Drive
Alarm- 20000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 19000 block Moyers Road
SORNA Compliance check- 29000 block Bethel Road
Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31, 400 block Jefferson Street S,
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• third-degree elder abuse and neglect
• resisting arrest, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
• attempted murder
• fourth-degree theft- less than $500
• driving under the influence (alcohol) speeding, no drivers license
• distribution of a controlled substance
• first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of pistol by a person forbidden to possess a pistol
• attempt to elude by any means, four counts possession of controlled substance, two counts second-degree possession of marijuana
• third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
• second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500, first-degree theft- $2,500 or more
• operating vehicle with expired tag, driving under the influence (alcohol), improper lane usage
• negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- second-degree theft, 2009 block 4x8 utility trailer, July 10-August 1, $1,500, 14000 block Blackburn Road
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, T-Mobile Revvlplus 5G cell phone, July 30- August 2, $32, 14000 block Grubbs Road
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, Harbor Freight black floor jack, July 31- August 2, $100, 15000 block Mooresville Road
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, purple bicycle, August 2, $120, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
• Athens- third-degree theft, Charbroil grill and tool box, August 3, $800, 22000 block Flanagan Road
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, car tag, July 26-27, $200, 26000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, Murray red bicycle, July 26- August 3, $100, 15000 block New Cut Road
• Athens- third-degree burglary, 15 coins, June 3- August 3, $300, 24000 block Nick Davis Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• driving under the influence
• fourth-degree theft of property
• second-degree theft of property
• fourth-degree theft of property
• failure to appear: no insurance and drivers license suspended
• failure to appear: three counts drivers license revoked and speeding
• unlawful possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
• bond revocation- driving under the influence
• public intoxication, unlawful possession of controlled substance
• domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• first-degree possession of marijuana
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• identity theft, August 3, $1,027.65, 400 block Cloverleaf Drive
• identity theft, August 3, 22000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
• harassment, August 2, 700 block N. Marion Street
• unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, Equinox- off white rock and green leafy substance, August 2, 600 block S. Jefferson Street
• possession of drug paraphernalia, glass pipe with residue, August 2, 600 block S. Jefferson Street
• unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, .5g methamphetamine, 2- 2mg Alprazolam bars, 2- 8mg Subutex, 3- glass pipes with residue, August 2, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• harassment, August 3, 800 block 1st Avenue
• first-degree possession of marijuana, August 4, 1800 block S Lindsay Lane
