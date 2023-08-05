Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

August 2, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Friendship Way, US Hwy 31/Forrest Street, 29000 block Holeada Lane, Elkmont Food Mart, 25000 block Evans Avenue

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, 28000 block Pettusville Road, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 29000 block Hardiman Road, 27000 block Spur Road, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, Love Branch Road/Harvest Road

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Bradford Road, Gray Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Theft- 14000 block Blackburn Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 15000 block Mooresville Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road

Burglary- 9000 block Settle Road

Disturbance- 24000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Raspberry Lane

Harassment- 26000 block Apple Orchard Lane

Unwanted guest- 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Criminal mischief- 9000 block Hawkins Road, 25000 block Mooresville Road

Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127 (2 calls), 30000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Barksdale Road

August 3, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 18000 block Sunrise Street, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 22000 block Smith Road, Thach Road/AL Hwy 251, 18000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane, 17000 block Stone Valley Drive, 29000 block Hardiman Road, Copeland Road/Turner Road

Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 99/Harris Loop

Road hazard/debris- 354 exit ramp to US Hwy 31, Mahalo Circle/Nani Drive, Lindsay Lane/Nick davis Road

Theft- 26000 block US Hwy 72

Burglary- 24000 block Nick Davis Road

Disturbance- 29000 block Copper Run Drive, 22000 block District 4 Shed Road, 12000 block Dickens Lane, 28000 block Hwy 53

Harassment- 14000 block Smith Drive

Alarm- 20000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 19000 block Moyers Road

SORNA Compliance check- 29000 block Bethel Road

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31, 400 block Jefferson Street S,

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

• third-degree elder abuse and neglect

• resisting arrest, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

• attempted murder

• fourth-degree theft- less than $500

• driving under the influence (alcohol) speeding, no drivers license

• distribution of a controlled substance

• first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of pistol by a person forbidden to possess a pistol

• attempt to elude by any means, four counts possession of controlled substance, two counts second-degree possession of marijuana

• third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

• second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500, first-degree theft- $2,500 or more

• operating vehicle with expired tag, driving under the influence (alcohol), improper lane usage

• negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Athens- second-degree theft, 2009 block 4x8 utility trailer, July 10-August 1, $1,500, 14000 block Blackburn Road

• Athens- fourth-degree theft, T-Mobile Revvlplus 5G cell phone, July 30- August 2, $32, 14000 block Grubbs Road

• Athens- fourth-degree theft, Harbor Freight black floor jack, July 31- August 2, $100, 15000 block Mooresville Road

• Athens- fourth-degree theft, purple bicycle, August 2, $120, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

• Athens- third-degree theft, Charbroil grill and tool box, August 3, $800, 22000 block Flanagan Road

• Athens- fourth-degree theft, car tag, July 26-27, $200, 26000 block Hwy 72

• Athens- fourth-degree theft, Murray red bicycle, July 26- August 3, $100, 15000 block New Cut Road

• Athens- third-degree burglary, 15 coins, June 3- August 3, $300, 24000 block Nick Davis Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

• driving under the influence

• fourth-degree theft of property

• second-degree theft of property

• fourth-degree theft of property

• failure to appear: no insurance and drivers license suspended

• failure to appear: three counts drivers license revoked and speeding

• unlawful possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

• bond revocation- driving under the influence

• public intoxication, unlawful possession of controlled substance

• domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• first-degree possession of marijuana

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• identity theft, August 3, $1,027.65, 400 block Cloverleaf Drive

• identity theft, August 3, 22000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

• harassment, August 2, 700 block N. Marion Street

• unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, Equinox- off white rock and green leafy substance, August 2, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

• possession of drug paraphernalia, glass pipe with residue, August 2, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

• unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, .5g methamphetamine, 2- 2mg Alprazolam bars, 2- 8mg Subutex, 3- glass pipes with residue, August 2, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• harassment, August 3, 800 block 1st Avenue

• first-degree possession of marijuana, August 4, 1800 block S Lindsay Lane

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you