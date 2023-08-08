County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
August 4, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 21000 block Huber Road, Harris Station/Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane
Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Elkwood Section, Turner/Copeland, 10000 block Old Lester Road, 17000 block Stone Valley Road, 20000 block Simpson Road, 15000 block Ham Road, 28000 block Thach Road, 18000 block Elk River Park Road, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, 23000 block Reunion Road, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road
Traffic accident- 30000 block US Hwy 72, Capshaw Road/East Limestone Road
Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Line Road, Edgewood Road/Sewell Road
Theft- 16000 block East Limestone Road
Burglary- 26000 block Fall Way
Disturbance- 19000 block Cox Road, 14000 block Sloan Road, 7000 block Vivians Road
Harassment- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street
Alarm- 20000 block Sandy Road, 5000 block Mooresville Road, 11000 block Buzzard Roost Road, 30000 block Clovis Drive, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road
Warrant- Smyrna County Tennessee, 100 block Crimson Rose Drive
Discharging firearms- Cross Key Road/Easter Ferry Road
August 5, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Old Highway 20/Greenbrier Road, McKee Road/AL Hwy 251, 27000 block Bethel Road
Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Thomas Edward Drive, 19000 block Turner Lane
Traffic accident- 18000 block AL Hwy 99, Mooresville Road/Copeland Road
Intoxicated driver- Blackburn Road
Hit and run- 12000 block New Cut Road
Reckless/drag racing- Elkmont Rural Village
Robbery- 15000 block Ham Road
Burglary- 14000 block Vishnu Way, 28000 block AL Hwy 251
Disturbance- 20000 block Wallace Lane
Harassment- 20000 block Cox Road, 13000 block Oliver Lane
Alarm- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 27000 block Capshaw Road, 27000 block Seven Pine Lane, 17000 block Harwell Road
August 6, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 11000 block Us Hwy 31, 9000 block US Hwy 72, Reid Road, 400 block Green Street, 25000 block Stinnett Hollow Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
Road hazard/debris- Grubbs/Zehner Road, Paradise Shores
Disturbance- Thomas Lane/Cotton Belt Road, 27000 block Batrumville Road, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road
Harassment- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street, Strange Street
Criminal mischief- 13000 block Brownsferry Road
Unwanted guest- 14000 block Zehner Road
Alarm- 12000 block Granite Circle, 5000 block Mooresville Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 25000 block Van Dyke Road, 10000 block Snake Road
Nuisance/loud music- Snake Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 251
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• distribution of a controlled substance, murder
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• second-degree burglary- residence-m force
• drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499
• second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• resisting arrest, second-degree elder abuse, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- gun, menacing, interference with a domestic violence order, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Lester- first-degree theft, US currency, November 16, 2022- August 4, $5,000, 11000 block Bud Bates Road
• Harvest- second-degree theft, orange Husqvarna chainsaw and a Saga 12 gauge shotgun, August 2-4, $1.200, 16000 block East Limestone Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• failure to appear- giving false name to law enforcement officer
• menacing
• third-degree theft of property
• public intoxication
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended, switched tag, no drivers license
• failure to appear- four counts drivers license suspended
• second-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude a police officer
• driving under the influence
• public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• breaking and entering vehicle, gray Honda CRV, Fossil brown leather purse and contents, Samsung Galaxy in black case, Honda ignition key and fob, 60 Xanax, 10 Percocet, Bimpat, Baclocfen, August 4, $560, 100 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, August 4, $23.08, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
• third-degree theft/third-degree burglary, money and checks, August 5, $1,201, 17000 block Maree Drive
• second-degree theft of property, Apple 14 Pro iPhone, Apple 13 iPhone, August 5, $1,729.98, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
• fourth-degree theft, miscellaneous items, August 5, $161.51, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft, Lenovo Thinkpad Generation 5 laptop, August 5, $356, 200 block US Hwy 31 S
• fourth-degree theft of property, standing speakers, August 6, 700 block Westview Avenue
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
• unlawful possession of controlled substance, three small white rocks of crack cocaine, August 4, 600 block US Hwy 31 S
• second-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude a police officer, recovered evidence, four concrete barrier wall, three cans Rust-oleum spray paint, large permanent marker (Sharpie Magnum), August 5, $1,022, 1400 block US Hwy 72 E
• harassment, August 6, 21000 block Williamsburg Drive
