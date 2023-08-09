County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
August 7, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 17000 block Sewell Road
Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Thomas Edward Drive, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Looney Road/Black Road, 29000 block Plantation Park Drive, 20000 block East Limestone Road, 17000 block Ferry Road
Traffic accident- Fieldstone Road/Gray Road
Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Reid Road
Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 99/Sugar Way
Theft- 26000 block Valley Ridge Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block Elm Street
Burglary- 5000 block Mooresville Road
Disturbance- 26000 block Bain Road
Criminal trespass- 100 block Elm Street, 24000 block Blossom Lane
Alarm- 27000 block Copeland Road
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street
Discharging firearms- 14000 block Section Line Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• non-support- child
• non-support- child
• non-support- child
• public intoxication
• non-support- child
• third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
• discharge firearm unoccupied, third-degree domestic violence- reckless
• distribution of a controlled substance
• carry brass knuckles/sling shot, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana
• driving while license suspended/revoked
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Tanner- third-degree burglary, jewelry, toys, children’s clothes, folding chairs, jumper cables, three life jackets, two silver bars, July 13- August 7, $10,642, 5000 block Mooresville Road
• Madison- first-degree theft, Rolex watch, Hublot watch, August 7, 11,000, 26000 block Valley Ridge Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers license revoked
• fourth-degree theft of property
• public intoxication
• public intoxication
• driving under the influence
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended, inoperable brake lights
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.
