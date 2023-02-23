Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

Feb 21, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 14000 block US Hwy 72, 22000 block Pine Road, Johnson Road/AL Hwy 251, Evans Road/Brownsferry Road, Stonehenge Drive, Phillips Road

Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Easter Ferry Road (two calls), 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, Hickory Hills Lane, 15000 block Wright Road, 14000 block Evans Road, 25000 block Elkton Road,

Traffic accidents- Nick Davis Road/Wells Road

Theft- 100 block Canterbury Circle, 12000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block Huber Road

Disturbance- 28000 block AL Hwy 251

Fire (vehicle or structure)- AL Hwy 127/Bick Jock Road, 15000 block Oneal Road

Alarm- 10000 block Shaw Road

Unwanted guest- 12000 block Lukers Way, 25000 block Gray Stone Drive

Reckless/drag racing- Lucas Ferry Road/Lindsay Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1,499

• disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault with bodily fluids, third-degree criminal trespass, attempt to elude by any means

• driving under the influence (alcohol)

• driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Apple laptop, Glock 43C 9mm pistol, Feb. 18-20, $2,550, 10000 block Paradise Shores

• Athens- Heartland chairs, Heartland couch, Heartland mattress, Rainbow vacuum cleaner, two propane tanks, Feb. 1-20, $8,780, 10000 block Paradise Shores

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• fourth-degree theft of property

• fourth-degree theft of property

• third-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Apple Iphone, $800, 1100 block W. Market Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you