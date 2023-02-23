County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
Feb 21, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 14000 block US Hwy 72, 22000 block Pine Road, Johnson Road/AL Hwy 251, Evans Road/Brownsferry Road, Stonehenge Drive, Phillips Road
Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Easter Ferry Road (two calls), 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, Hickory Hills Lane, 15000 block Wright Road, 14000 block Evans Road, 25000 block Elkton Road,
Traffic accidents- Nick Davis Road/Wells Road
Theft- 100 block Canterbury Circle, 12000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block Huber Road
Disturbance- 28000 block AL Hwy 251
Fire (vehicle or structure)- AL Hwy 127/Bick Jock Road, 15000 block Oneal Road
Alarm- 10000 block Shaw Road
Unwanted guest- 12000 block Lukers Way, 25000 block Gray Stone Drive
Reckless/drag racing- Lucas Ferry Road/Lindsay Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1,499
• disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault with bodily fluids, third-degree criminal trespass, attempt to elude by any means
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Apple laptop, Glock 43C 9mm pistol, Feb. 18-20, $2,550, 10000 block Paradise Shores
• Athens- Heartland chairs, Heartland couch, Heartland mattress, Rainbow vacuum cleaner, two propane tanks, Feb. 1-20, $8,780, 10000 block Paradise Shores
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• fourth-degree theft of property
• fourth-degree theft of property
• third-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Apple Iphone, $800, 1100 block W. Market Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.