County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
Feb 22, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Zehner Marathon, Capshaw Road/Sanderson Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 30000 block US Hwy 72, Meadows Road/Copeland Road, 25000 block Camden Court, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road, Hwy 72/Mooresville, Cowford Road, 25000 block Queensbury Drive, Hatchett Ridge Road
Animal related/livestock- Parker Road/US Hwy 72, 16000 block American Way, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 26000 block Ed Ray Road, Hwy 251/Wooley Springs,
Traffic accidents- 12000 block Sommers Road, US Hwy 72/County Line Road
Disturbance- 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry, 13000 block Marks Drive, 13000 block Dickens Lane
Alarm- 17000 block Stonegate Drive
Harassment- 15000 block Thompson Lane
SORNA compliance check- 18000 block Circle Drive, 19000 block Holt Road, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry,
Warrant- 24000 block Wagon Trail
Feb 23, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Ardmore Ave/Town Hall, 14000 block East Limestone Road, Dollar General Market on Main, 7000 block Hwy 72, 22000 block US Hwy 72, Pettusville Road/Upper Ft. Hampton, Hwy 251/Wooley Springs, Hwy 31/Nuclear Plant Road, 1700 block Harwell Road
Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Jackson Lane, 13000 block Ridinger Road, 21000 block Hummingbird Way, Capshaw Road/Menefee Road
Disturbance- 21000 block Cory James Way, 23000 block Norman Lane, 30000 block Lester Road
Alarm- 9800 block Lucas Ferry Road, 28000 block Lakeview Drive, 17000 block Oakdale Road
Harassment- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 25000 block Fairmount Drive
Nuisance/loud music- 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 13000 block Marks Drive
Warrant- Brevard Co. Jail Florida, 11000 block Nancy Lane, 100 block Elm Street W
Discharging firearms- Menefee/Capshaw
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• harassment- harassment/intimidation
• converted statute
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• fourth-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- less than $500
• violation of drivers license restrictions
• resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
• second-degree burglary- residence- no force
• two counts SORNA violation – adult sex offender
• theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
• third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• converted statute
• first-degree possession of marijuana, altering firearm identification or possession of
• SORNA violation – adult sex offender
• drug trafficking
• third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
• non-support- child
• possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Madison- car tag, Feb. 14-23, $67.23, 29000 block US Hwy 72
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• financial exploitation of the elderly
• unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• failure to appear- two counts drivers license revoked
• fugitive from justice, failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• third-degree criminal trespass
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- eight grape juice, ten sugar, Feb. 22, $100, 17000 block US Hwy 72 W
• Athens- merchandise, Feb. 23, $82.75, 1000 block US Hwy 72 E
• Athens- Note 8 cellphone with black case, Feb. 23, $400, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
• harassment, Feb. 22, 1200 block Fern Street
• second-degree assault, Feb. 23, 700 block W. Market Street
• third-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 23, 1600 block US Hwy 72 E
• harassment, Feb. 23, 100 block 4th Avenue
