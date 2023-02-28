County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday .
Feb 24, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block East Limestone Road, Drawbaugh Road/Lucy Lane, AL Hwy 99/Sugar Way, 24000 block Windward Drive, 12000 block Finger Lake Way, Elkton Road/Cagle Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 25000 block Elkton Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 19000 block Holt Road, AL Hwy 99/W. Limestone School Road
Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Cox Road, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, New Garden Road/Slate Road, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 14000 block Quinn Road, AL Hwy 99/W. Limestone School Road, Love Branch Road/Harvest Road (Toney)
Traffic accidents- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road, 13000 block US Hwy 72
Burglary- 28000 block Cedar Hill Road
Theft- 100 block Elm Street W
Disturbance- 18000 block Sulphur Creek Drive, 15000 block Ham Road, 28000 block Capshaw Road
Alarm- 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 26000 block Cedar Break Tr. (Madison)
Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 99/Elk River Mills Road
Intoxicated driver- Saint John Road/Oakdale Road
Nuisance/loud music- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 12000 block Snake Road, 20000 block Holt Road, 12000 block Snake Road
SORNA compliance check- 100 block Alice Lane, 23000 block Ben Stanford Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, two locations 19000 block Richter Road (Rogersville), 9400 block Sgt. Holden Lane, 9800 block Country Corner Road, 22000 block Cairo Hollow Road, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 23000 block Gray Ridge Road, 24000 block AL Hwy 99, 22000 block District 4 Shed Road, 21000 block Harris Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane, 15000 block Evans Road
Warrant- Lauderdale County Jail, Budget Inn Ardmore, 400 block Jefferson Street, 8800 block US Hwy 72 (Madison), 1200 block Houston Street N,
Sensitive- rape/sexual offense/offender- 15000 block East Limestone Road
Breaking and entering vehicle- 26000 block US Hwy 72
Feb 25, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block Nick Davis Road, Canoebrook lane/Branchwater Circle, 15000 block Lancelot Circle, SW Rockhouse Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 2300 block New Hope Road ,US Hwy 72/Shaw Road, Nick Davis Road/Staff Lane, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, Dairy Road/Harris Station Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 21000 block AL Hwy 99
Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Emme Kate Lane, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 17000 block Ferry Road, 11000 block Luisa Way, Vandyke Road/AL Hwy 251
Disturbance- 19000 block Compton Street, 15000 block Ham Road, 17000 block Andrews Street, 15000 block Cannon Road
Traffic accident- Oakdale Road/AL Hwy 251
Alarm- 29000 block US Hwy 72 (Madison), 28000 block Lakeview Drive
Theft- 20000 block Huber Road
Harassment- 16000 block Nuclear Plant Road
Unwanted guest- 18000 block Sunflower Way, 25000 block Iron Gate Drive
Nuisance/loud music- 28000 block AL Hwy 127, 12000 block Beech Fork Lane
Reckless/drag racing- Escue Drive
Warrant- 14th Street/Townsend Street, 400 block US Hwy 72 W
Feb 26, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Bain Road/Mooresville Road, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road, Boyds Chapel Road/Upper Elkton Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 251, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Kelly Lane
Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Hampton Lane , 14000 block Grubbs Road, Wells Road/Barksdale Road
Alarm- 11000 block Page Road, 25000 block Mahalo Circle, 14000 block Norfleet Road, 16000 block Zehner Road, 16000 block Zehner Road, 18000 block Carters Circle
Theft- 26000 block Clem Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 251
Disturbance- 26000 block Miller Lane
Criminal trespass- 16000 block Ezell Road
Criminal mischief- 27000 block Wooley Springs Road
Intoxicated driver- Mooresville Road/Vandyke Road
Nuisance/loud music- 20000 block Holt Road
Discharging firearms- 12000 block Brownsferry Road
Warrant- Oak Grove Road, Clem Road , 8800 block US Hwy 72, 5900 block US Hwy 31
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• public intoxication
• possession of controlled substance
• three counts chemical endangerment
• converted stature- theft
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• second-degree theft- $1,500 to $2,500
• third-degree criminal trespass- domestic violence
• interference with a domestic violence, third-degree, third-degree domestic violence- harassing
• third-degree assault- simple assault, harassment- harassment/intimidation
• public intoxication- appears in public place
• resisting arrest, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• chemical endangerment
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• possession of a pistol by a violent felon, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
• public intoxication- appears in public intoxication, first-degree of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• truancy
• second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- Rossi RS22 .22 rifle, Feb. 24, $120, 26000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- two 40 inch Samsung TV, GE stove, Kenmore refrigerator, Avana deep freezer, Playstation 3 and games, Playstation 4 and games, DVD/VCR, Pioneer stereo system, miscellaneous bedding, miscellaneous tools, Feb. 20-24, $9,900, 13000 block Blackburn Road
• Athens- 2007 black Nissan Maxima, Feb. 23, $5,000, 20000 block Huber Road
• Elkmont- red five gallon gas can and gas, Feb. 26, $30, 26000 block Clem Road
• Athens- Hoyt bow, two Ugly Stick fishing poles, two Mizuno gloves, pink luggage with shoes, fishing vest, net, hunting gear, Oct. 1, 2022- Feb. 26 2023, $1,425, 25000 block Hwy 99
• Ardmore- wallet, US currency, wallet contents, Feb. 26-27, $68, 27000 block Sterling Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• fourth-degree theft of property
• bond revocation- driving under the influence (alcohol)
• theft of property
• failure to appear- second-degree criminal mischief
• failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence
• violation of a domestic violence protection order
• third-degree criminal trespass
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• driving under the influence
• domestic violence- assault
• public intoxication
• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- third-degree burglary, window and unknown number of controlled substance tablets, $800, 600 block US Hwy 31
• Athens- theft of property, Yukon SUV, $7,000, 1600 block S Monroe Street
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass- merchandise, $27.44, 1000 block US Hwy 72 East
• Athens- first-degree robbery, confiscated handgun- Taurus PT111 G2C 9mm handgun, demanded money, $301, 700 block Westview Avenue
• Athens- first-degree robbery- miscellaneous US currency, $5, 700 block Westview Avenue
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, hammock and 14L Pack, $52.93, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- harassment, 1000 block US Hwy 72 East
• Athens- third-degree assault, 1000 block US Hwy 72 East
• Athens- third-degree assault, 1000 block US Hwy 72 East
• Athens- third-degree assault, 1000 block US Hwy 72 East
• Athens- third-degree assault, 1100 block SE Jefferson Street
• Athens- public intoxication, 200 block West Market Street
• Athens- certain person forbidden to posses pistol, unlawful possession of marijuana, 600 block US Hwy 72 West
