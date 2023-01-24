Arrest Reports
County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- US currency, Jan. 20, $700, 8000 block Mary Davis Hollow Road

• Athens- gas can, wagon , wagon wheel, Jan. 21, $115, 30000 block Wooley Springs Road

• Elkmont- Craftsman tools and tool box, Jan. 22, $400, 19000 block Sandlin Road

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- money, $480, 1100 block S. Jefferson Street

• Athens- consumable goods, $168.71, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- store merchandise, $42.29, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- miscellaneous items, $53.42, 1000 block US Hwy 72

