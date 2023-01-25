County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- 2023 Hyundai Elantra, Jan. 13, $35,000, 24000 block Hwy 72
• Elkmont- US currency, Jan. 14-18, $3,000, 13000 block Gigsby Ferry Road
• Athens- Taurus G2C 9mm pistol, Jan. 20-23, $260, 25000 block Camden Court
• Athens- four ATV tires and rims, Oct. 5-Jan. 23, $1,000, 23000 block Pressnell Road
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- Toyota Scion, $2,000, 20000 block Victoria Way
• Athens- damaged queen size mattress, damaged bedroom window, $500, 700 block 5th Avenue
• Athens- Apple Iphone 11, $300, 1200 block Pryor Street
