Arrest Reports
County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.

• Madison- BB Simon belt, Jan 22, $500, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.

• Athens- five gallon water jug with coins, $600, 700 block Sanders Street

• Athens- vehicle window, $300, 16000 block Athens Limestone Blvd.

• Athens- Breeze smoke vape cartridges, glass pane door, $1216.99, 1600 block Market Street W

