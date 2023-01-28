County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.
• Madison- BB Simon belt, Jan 22, $500, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday-Friday.
• Athens- five gallon water jug with coins, $600, 700 block Sanders Street
• Athens- vehicle window, $300, 16000 block Athens Limestone Blvd.
• Athens- Breeze smoke vape cartridges, glass pane door, $1216.99, 1600 block Market Street W
