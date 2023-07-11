County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
July 7, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Ester Ferry Bridge, 6000 block US Hwy 31, Wellhouse Lane, 15000 block New Cut Road, 29000 block Red Bird Lane, US Hwy 72/Parker Road, Pepper Road/Mooresville Road, Lisa Drive
Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Sloan Road, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road, 18000 block Elk River Park Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 17000 block Jones Road, 29000 block US Hwy 72, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road
Intoxicated driver- Snake Road/Lukers Way
Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Douglas Drive
Hazard/road debris- East Limestone Road
Theft- 29000 block Old Scrouge Road, 25000 block Camden Court
Vehicle theft- 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 12000 block US Hwy 31
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 24000 block Lisa Drive
Assault- 100 block Elm Street, 23000 block Sugar Way
Burglary- 13000 block Reid Road
Criminal mischief- 16000 block Hampton Lane, 25000 block Nettlebrooke Way
Prowler- 27000 block Sterling Road
Alarm- 19000 block Tammy Leigh Drive
Warrant- 200 block US Hwy 31, 100 block Elm Street, 5000 block US Hwy 72, 5000 block US Hwy 72
Discharging firearms- 10000 block US Hwy 31
July 8, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 12000 block Nave Road, Delaney Road/Piney Chapel Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 2000 block Towe Road, 23000 block Norman Lane, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 16000 block Zehner Road, New Garden Road/South Road, Hwy 127/Coffman, 21000 block Bean Road, Copeland Road/Meadows Road, 27000 block AL Hwy 251, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, 25000 block Cotton Belt Road, 27000 block Sterling Road
Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Grover Drive, 14000 block Ravenel Drive, Lentzville Road/Kimbrell Road
Traffic accident- Capshaw Road/Mooresville Road
Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 99/Tillman Mill Road
Missing person- 700 block W. Market Street, 15000 block Tyler Mill Drive, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane
Theft- 21000 block AL Hwy 251, 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Burglary- 7000 block Greenbrier Road
Disturbance- 24000 block Elkton Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive
Harassment- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Lucas Ferry Road
Unwanted guest- 26000 block W. Limestone School Road
Criminal mischief- 13000 block Callaway Drive
Alarm- 16000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block US Hwy 72 (2 calls)
Warrant- 1000 block Audubon Lane
Nuisance/loud music- 18000 block Tillman Mill Road
July 9, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block East Limestone Road, US Hwy 31/Forrest Street, Cross Key Road/Poff Lane, 7000 block Greenbrier Pkwy, 13000 block Shaw Road, 26000 block Craig Hill Lane, Alabama Credit Union, 27000 block Old Highway 20
Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Ft. Hampton Road (2 calls), 24000 block Slate Road, 25000 block Mahalo Circle, AL Hwy 127/Elk River Bridge, Patterson Hill Road/Cotton Belt Road
Reckless/drag racing- 9000 block Poplar Point Road
Vehicle theft- 14000 block Reid Road
Disturbance- 25000 block AL Hwy 251
Harassment- 13000 block Arbor Ridge
Unwanted guest- 17000 block Morris Road, 29000 block Capshaw Road
Theft- 16000 block Mahogany Drive
Alarm- 17000 block Bridgeforth Road, 17000 block Bridgeforth Road, 400 block Love Branch Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• possession of controlled substance
• drug trafficking

• distribution of a controlled substance, possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun
• attempt to elude by any means
• two counts second-degree assault-aggravated assault- police officer
• no drivers license, obstruction of governmental operations, resisting arrest
• making false report to law enforcement
• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
• non-support- child
• two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, three car parts, July 1, $200, 18000 block Oakdale Road
• Tanner- third-degree burglary, A/C unit and cleaning supplies, Jun2 28-July1, $210, 19000 block Houston Lane
• Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, two cell phones, July 1, $280, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road
• Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, seven gold and silver necklaces, July 2, $400, 23000 block Hays Mill Road
• Athens- first-degree theft, two checks, July 1-2, $3,000, 16000 block Zehner Road
• Athens- first-degree theft, 1992 beige GMC C1500 (recovered), July 3, $7,000, 15000 block New Cut Road
• Elkmont- third burglary, Kitchenaid mixer, box of Pokemon cards, 5lbs. Whey protein pack, June 29-July 2, $620, 24000 block Hickory Drive
• Athens- first-degree theft, three electric motors (40 HP, 60 HP, 100 HP), June 1-July 3, $6,600, 18000 block Hwy 251
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, 300 red bricks, July 6-7, $400, 25000 block Camden Ct.
• Anderson- first-degree theft, red 2006 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 motorcycle, July 3-7, $4,000, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road
• Madison- third-degree burglary, green utility trailer, Hydro boat and trailer, miscellaneous items, Blue Bell sign, Carhartt sign, Pure Oil sign, Cherry Blossoms sign, 6 Gulf oil drums, Coke Sign, Seal test sign, 4x8 Coke sign, blue utility trailer, July 4-8, $19,800, 7000 block Greenbrier Road
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, truck bed rails and battery, July 8, $425, 21000 block AL Hwy 251
• Athens- third-degree theft, Schwinn Stingray custom bicycle, July 7-8, $1,000, 18000 block AL Hwy 99
• Athens- first-degree theft, 2011 white Nissan Maxima, July 8, $12,000, 14000 block Reid Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• burglary
• fourth-degree theft of property
• third-degree criminal trespass
• public intoxication
• domestic violence-harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• unlawful breaking and entering of vehicle, bank money bag, leather wallet with contents, Smith & Wesson M&P 40 cal. With Blackhawk holster, July 8, $476, 14000 block Parliament Ct.
• fourth-degree theft of property, US currency, July 9, $50, 600 block W. Pryor Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
• criminal trespass, July 7, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• first-degree robbery, July 8, 1400 block Us Hwy 72
• criminal mischief, gas pump globe, July 7, $500, 100 block East Street
• first-degree arson, trash can, July 8, $10, 600 block US Hwy 72
• harassment, July 8, 19000 block Rachaels Loop
• third-degree criminal mischief, tires, July 8, $600, 300 block Henry Drive
