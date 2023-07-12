County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
July 10, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 300 block US Hwy 31 N, 200 block US Hwy 31 S, 1000 block US Hwy 31 S, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, Shoal Creek Road/Buzzard Roost Road, Cairo Hollow Road/Sugar Creek Estates Road, 27000 block Sterling Road
Animal related/livestock- 29000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Hays Mill Road, 8000 block Magic Brook Way, 24000 block Slate Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road, 27000 block Bethel Road
Road hazard/debris- 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road
Intoxicated driver- Piney Chapel Road/Dugger Road
Assault- 2000 block Cox Road
Theft- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 26000 block Mooresville Road, 13000 block Arbor Ridge, 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 21000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
Harassment- 15000 block Ham Road
Disturbance- 20000 block River View Drive, 27000 block Batrumville Road, 20000 block River View Drive, 5000 block Bay Village Drive, 24000 block Slate Road, 25000 block Caldera Drive
Alarm- 11000 block US Hwy 31, 17000 block Bridgeforth Road
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72
SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• possession of controlled substance
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• converted statute- theft
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, two perfume bottles, July 10, $350, 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
• Madison- first-degree theft, diamond ring, July 4-10, $15,500, 13000 block Arbor Ridge
• Elkmont- third-degree theft, copper wire, June 30-July 10, $300, 26000 block Mooresville Road
• Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, book bag, travel bag, Dollar General yellow basket, miscellaneous merchandise, July 10, $50, 25000 block AL Hwy 127
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• failure to appear: third-degree domestic violence-harassment
• harassing communications- harassment
• third-degree criminal trespass
• fraudulent use of credit/debit card
• fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• fourth-degree theft, merchandise, July 10, $236.45, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.
