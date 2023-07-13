County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
July 11, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Old School House Road, Lentzville Road/Cairo Hollow Road, Carverwood Lane/Capshaw Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Mooresville Road/Nick Davis Road, 10000 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Sterling Road
Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Pettusville Road
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Reid Road
Hazard/road debris- 6000 block Mooresville Road
Theft- 27000 block McKenna Drive
Forgery- 15000 block East Limestone Road
Prowler- 24000 block Hickory Drive
Disturbance- 21000 block Daveen Drive, 24000 block Slate Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Elkton Road, 25000 block Airport Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1000 block Pruitt Street
SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive, 28000 block Smith Hollow Road
Alarm- 100 block Fargo Circle
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• three counts third-degree burglary- residence- force
• possession of controlled substance, public intoxication
• other agency warrant
• domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
• unauthorized use of auto
• driving while license suspended/revoked, no seat belt
• negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• aggravated cruelty to animals
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• fourth-degree theft of property, vendor boxes, July 11, $210, 1500 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
• fraudulent use of debit/credit card, July 11, 400 block Hargrove Street
