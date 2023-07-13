Arrest Reports
County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

July 11, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Old School House Road, Lentzville Road/Cairo Hollow Road, Carverwood Lane/Capshaw Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Mooresville Road/Nick Davis Road, 10000 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Sterling Road

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Pettusville Road

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Reid Road

Hazard/road debris- 6000 block Mooresville Road

Theft- 27000 block McKenna Drive

Forgery- 15000 block East Limestone Road

Prowler- 24000 block Hickory Drive

Disturbance- 21000 block Daveen Drive, 24000 block Slate Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Elkton Road, 25000 block Airport Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1000 block Pruitt Street

SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive, 28000 block Smith Hollow Road

Alarm- 100 block Fargo Circle

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• three counts third-degree burglary- residence- force

• possession of controlled substance, public intoxication

• other agency warrant

• domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

• unauthorized use of auto

• driving while license suspended/revoked, no seat belt

• negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• aggravated cruelty to animals

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• failure to appear- drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• fourth-degree theft of property, vendor boxes, July 11, $210, 1500 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

• fraudulent use of debit/credit card, July 11, 400 block Hargrove Street

