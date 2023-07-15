Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

July 12, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 6000 block US Hwy 31, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Lindsay Lane/US Hwy 72, Reid Road/Evans Road, 25000 block Thach Road, 25000 block Rooker Lane, 18000 block Sunflower Way, AL Hwy 251/Holt Road, Cowford Road/Brownsferry Road, 29000 block Hardiman Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 23000 block East Clearmont Drive, 11000 block Snake Road, 29000 block Little Creek Drive

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Thompson Lane, AL Hwy 99/New Cut Road

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Hardy Road

Theft- 28000 block Bethel Road, 14000 block Zehner Road

Disturbance- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 24000 block Buckner Drive

Harassment- 25000 block Summerwood Drive

Unwanted guest- 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Warrant- 13000 block Reid Road

SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive

Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 17000 block Glaze Road

July 13, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane, 23000 block Bethel Road, Hobbs Farm, 27000 block Pinedale Road, Harris Station Road, Brownsferry Road/Reid Road, Mooresville Road/Old Hwy 20, AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road, 27000 block Copeland Road

Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Little Creek Road

Traffic accident- 21000 block Harris Station Road

Intoxicated driver- Van Dyke Road/Mooresville Road

Theft- 27000 block McKenna Drive, 14000 block Zehner Road

Prowler- 10000 block Holt-Springer Road, 26000 block Beech Grove Lane

Disturbance- Old Railroad Bed Road/Capshaw Road, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 19000 block Cox Road, 27000 block JB Magnusson Drive, 21000 block Rochelle Road

Criminal mischief- 17000 block Oakdale Road

Warrant- 29000 block McKee Road

SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive

Alarm- 14000 block Norfleet Drive, 24000 block Mooresville Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

• menacing

• operating vehicle with expired tag, speeding

• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

• two counts fourth-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- less than $500

• driving under the influence (alcohol)

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• driving while license suspended/revoked, no drivers license, failure to register vehicle, failure/refusal to display insurance, operating vehicle without insurance, no seat belt

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Toney- first-degree theft, US currency, May 25-July 12, $3,000, 28000 block Bethel Road

• Tanner- second-degree theft, Case tractor steps, diesel fuel, July 12-13, $1,920, 21000 block Harris Station Road

• Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, Alabama tag, July 13, 23000 block AL Hwy 99

• Athens- third-degree theft, wallet and contents, July 9-11, 11000 block Leonard Circle

• Athens- first-degree theft, copper wire, July 12-13, $7,700, 27000 block McKenna Drive

• Athens- first-degree theft, auto parts, July 13, $2,500, 15000 block Ham Road

• Tanner- third-degree burglary, medication, July 14, $6,000, 11000 block Escue Drive

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

• first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear- drivers license revoked

• public intoxication

• first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• theft of property, merchandise, July 12, $39.54, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• fourth-degree theft, merchandise, July 13, $151.90, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

• criminal trespass, July 12, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

• first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, marijuana cigar and THC wax, July 12, 900 block S. Clinton Street

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you