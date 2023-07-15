County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
July 12, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 6000 block US Hwy 31, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Lindsay Lane/US Hwy 72, Reid Road/Evans Road, 25000 block Thach Road, 25000 block Rooker Lane, 18000 block Sunflower Way, AL Hwy 251/Holt Road, Cowford Road/Brownsferry Road, 29000 block Hardiman Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72
Animal related/livestock- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 23000 block East Clearmont Drive, 11000 block Snake Road, 29000 block Little Creek Drive
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Thompson Lane, AL Hwy 99/New Cut Road
Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Hardy Road
Theft- 28000 block Bethel Road, 14000 block Zehner Road
Disturbance- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 24000 block Buckner Drive
Harassment- 25000 block Summerwood Drive
Unwanted guest- 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Warrant- 13000 block Reid Road
SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive
Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 17000 block Glaze Road
July 13, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane, 23000 block Bethel Road, Hobbs Farm, 27000 block Pinedale Road, Harris Station Road, Brownsferry Road/Reid Road, Mooresville Road/Old Hwy 20, AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road, 27000 block Copeland Road
Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Little Creek Road
Traffic accident- 21000 block Harris Station Road
Intoxicated driver- Van Dyke Road/Mooresville Road
Theft- 27000 block McKenna Drive, 14000 block Zehner Road
Prowler- 10000 block Holt-Springer Road, 26000 block Beech Grove Lane
Disturbance- Old Railroad Bed Road/Capshaw Road, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 19000 block Cox Road, 27000 block JB Magnusson Drive, 21000 block Rochelle Road
Criminal mischief- 17000 block Oakdale Road
Warrant- 29000 block McKee Road
SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive
Alarm- 14000 block Norfleet Drive, 24000 block Mooresville Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• menacing
• operating vehicle with expired tag, speeding
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• two counts fourth-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• driving while license suspended/revoked, no drivers license, failure to register vehicle, failure/refusal to display insurance, operating vehicle without insurance, no seat belt
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Toney- first-degree theft, US currency, May 25-July 12, $3,000, 28000 block Bethel Road
• Tanner- second-degree theft, Case tractor steps, diesel fuel, July 12-13, $1,920, 21000 block Harris Station Road
• Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, Alabama tag, July 13, 23000 block AL Hwy 99
• Athens- third-degree theft, wallet and contents, July 9-11, 11000 block Leonard Circle
• Athens- first-degree theft, copper wire, July 12-13, $7,700, 27000 block McKenna Drive
• Athens- first-degree theft, auto parts, July 13, $2,500, 15000 block Ham Road
• Tanner- third-degree burglary, medication, July 14, $6,000, 11000 block Escue Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear- drivers license revoked
• public intoxication
• first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• theft of property, merchandise, July 12, $39.54, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft, merchandise, July 13, $151.90, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
• criminal trespass, July 12, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
• first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, marijuana cigar and THC wax, July 12, 900 block S. Clinton Street
