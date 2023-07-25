County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
July 21, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Shaw Road, 900 block S. Clinton Street, AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, New Cut Road/AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Malone Road, Hatchett Ridge Road, 33000 block AL Hwy 99
Animal related/livestock- Upper Snake Road, 29000 block 1st Avenue (Ardmore), 20000 block Yarbrough Road, 14000 block Dogwood Road, 29000 block Alexander Way, 12000 block New Cut Road, 25000 block Jay Bee Way
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road, Dupree Worthey Road
Hazard/road debris- East Limestone Road/Snap Devin Way, James Drive
Theft- 23000 block AL Hwy 251, 16000 block Shaw Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 14000 block Mooresville Road
Assault- 100 block Elm Street, 20000 block East Limestone Road
Harassment- 12000 block Burgreen Road
Disturbance- 12000 block Carriage Park Lane, 24000 block Garrett Road
Unwanted guest- 16000 block Blackburn Road, 13000 block Ripley Road
Alarm- 22000 block Toone Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Callaway Drive, 29000 block Copper Run Drive, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 29000 block Capshaw Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72
July 22, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Elkton Road, Chris Way, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, Cotton Belt Road/Cairo Hollow Road
Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Elkton Road, Dairy Road/Lucas Ferry Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 23000 block Saint John Road
Traffic accident- Malone Road/Lucas Ferry Road, Little Elk Road/US Hwy 72
Intoxicated driver- 100 block Elliott Road
Missing person- 5000 block Bay Village Drive
Theft- 14000 block Baptist Camp Road
Prowler- 24000 block Wooley Springs Road
Unwanted guest- 17000 block Holland Heights
Disturbance- 32000 block AL Hwy 99, 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, 29000 block Little Creek Road, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, 22000 block Smith Road, 25000 block Thach Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane
July 23, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hwy 127/Kimzy Carr Road, Bethel Road/AL Hwy 251, 12000 block Carriage Park Lane, 9000 block Poplar Point Road, 100 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 19000 block Bick Jock Road
Traffic accident- 100 block Lindsay Lane
Hit and run- Meadows Road/Nick Davis Road
Missing person- 20000 block Huber Road
Disturbance- 12000 block Oliver Lane, Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Harassment- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Prowler- 19000 block East Limestone Road
Unwanted guest- 15000 block Dupree Road, 29000 block Little Creek Road
Alarm- 29000 block Copper Run Drive, 14000 block Eva Circle, 14000 block Eva Circle, 24000 block Costello Drive, 11000 block Neely Road, 26000 block Oak Grove Road
Warrant- 13000 block Reid Road
Discharging firearms- 16000 block Hampton Lane
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• possession of controlled substance
• fraudulent use credit/debit card, third-degree burglary- residence- force
• possession of controlled substance
• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
• no seat belt
• third-degree elder abuse and neglect
• driving under the influence, open container- alcohol in vehicle, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- gun
• two counts resisting arrest
• possession of controlled substance
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• possession of controlled substance
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• driving under the influence (alcohol), improper lane usage, no drivers license, open container- alcohol in vehicle, possession of controlled substance
• open container- alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence (alcohol), attempt to elude by motor vehicle, improper lane usage
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• harassment
• possession of controlled substance
• fourth-degree theft of property
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• driving under the influence
• driving under the influence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
• third-degree domestic violence- menacing, public intoxication
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• fourth-degree theft of property, large makeup mirror, July 21, $50, 600 block W. Market Street
• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, July 21, $47.19, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, July 22, $69.57, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, July 22, $114.46, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, vendor tote boxes, July 22, $70, 1500 block US Hwy 72 E
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
• third-degree criminal mischief, broken window pane, July 22, $100, 400 block Hargrove Street
• discharging firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, front passenger window Lincoln MKZ sedan, July 22, $200, 600 block US Hwy 31 S
• unlawful possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl and methamphetamine, July 22, 22000 block Pin Oak Drive
• unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, 0.4 grams methamphetamine, red straw with white residue, Jul7 22, US Hwy 31 N
• menacing, July 23, 700 block N. Marion Street
• menacing, July 23, 2100 block Aretha Street
• unauthorized use of a vehicle, dark gray Ford Explorer XLT, July 23, $2,000, 1400 block N. Houston Street
