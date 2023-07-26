County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
July 24, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Easter Ferry Road, Easter Ferry Road, 26000 block Main Street (Ardmore), 22000 block New Garden Road, 15000 block Spring Lake Drive, Boyds Chapel Road/Upper Elkton Road, Wooley Springs Road/Mooresville Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31
Animal related/livestock- 11000 block Cowford Road, 22000 block Cagle Road, 29000 block Alexander Way, 19000 block Ingram Road, 23000 block Bethel Road, 11000 block Cowford Road, New Cut Road/Easter Ferry Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 14000 block Craig Cove Road
Reckless/drag racing- Menefee Road/Copeland Road, 24000 block Wooley Springs Road, 13000 block Hatchery Road, 11000 block Neely Road, 15000 block Cannon Road
Intoxicated driver- Vanzille Lane/Nuclear Plant Road
Theft- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 20000 block Poff Lane, 25000 block Watson Lane
Criminal mischief- 24000 block Walnut Drive
Criminal trespass- 28000 block Nick Davis Road
Unwanted guest- 27000 block Capshaw Road
Alarm- 17000 block East Limestone Road, 29000 block Old Hwy 20, 12000 block Lanai Drive, 17000 block Oakdale Road, 16000 block Gardenview Lane
Warrant- 1000 block US Hwy 72, 18000 block Sunflower Way, 8000 block Us Hwy 72
Nuisance/loud music- Myrtlewood Drive, 25000 block Narrow Lane
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• fraudulent use credit/debit card
• two counts drug trafficking
• second-degree arson- other building
• three counts- negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
• fourth-degree theft of property
• failure to appear- no insurance
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended, no insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• first-degree theft of property, Chevy Silverado 1500 LT3, July 25, $15,000, Compton Road
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
• harassing communications, July 24, 22000 block Ewell Street
• menacing, July 24, 2100 block Aretha Street
• harassment, July 24, 2100 block Aretha Street
• harassment, July 24, 700 block N. Marion Street
• harassment, July 24, 600 block S. Jefferson Street
• unauthorized use of a vehicle, Hyundai Tucson, July 24, $15,000, Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road
