Arrest Reports
County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

June 30, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- L&S Food, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, Old Whitt’s BBQ, 20000 block Cox Road, Upper Ft. Hampton Road/I65, 25000 block Potterstone Drive

Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Bethel Road, 16000 block Crimson Street, Gordon Road, 16000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 15000 block Shaw Road, 26000 block Mooresville Road

Reckless/drag racing- Elk Estates

Rape/sexual offense/offender- 6000 block Mooresville Road

Theft- 23000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 13000 block Virginia Court, 16000 block Ennis Road, 17000 block US Hwy 72

Disturbance- 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, 27000 block McKee Road, 18000 block Goldenrod Lane, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road, 29000 block Creekside Drive, 23000 block Fain Road, 11000 block Kelly Lane, 24000 block Zion Church Lane

Harassment- 100 block W. Elm Street

Unwanted guest- 26000 block AL Hwy 251 (2 calls)

SORNA compliance check- 26000 block Coleman Street

Warrant- 12000 block Salem Field Lane

Alarm- 18000 block Carters Circle

Littering/dumping- 19000 block Looney Road

July 1, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 8000 block Cowford Road, Mooresville Road/Huntsville Brownsferry, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Putman Circle/Mooresville Road, 25000 block Mooresville Road, 12000 block Snake Road

Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Stonegate Drive, 27000 block Maples Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 28000 block Capshaw Road

Intoxicated person- 7000 block US Hwy 31

Reckless/drag racing- Greenbrier Pkwy/Anderson Cemetery Way

Breaking and entering vehicles- 29000 block Windsor Lane

Theft- 18000 block Oakdale Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road

Disturbance- 16000 block American Way, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 12000 block Lakeview Street

Harassment- 13000 block Oliver Lane, 29000 block Little Creek Road

Criminal mischief- 19000 block Houston Lane

Alarm- 2000 block Sandy Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Lawngate Road, 18000 block Wells Road, 11000 block Snake Road

Warrant- 700 block W. Market Street, 29000 block McKee Road, 16000 block Little Elk Road, Washington Street/Strange Street

SORNA Compliance check- 26000 block Coleman Street

July 2, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 11000 block Snake Road, Myrtlewood Drive, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, 15000 block US Hwy 72, Sandlin Cemetery Road, Morris Road/Easter Ferry Road

Animal related/livestock- Maples Road/Shoals Creek Road, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Elkwood Section Road

Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 251/McKee Road

Hazard/road debris- New Cut Road/Thompson Road

Intoxicated person- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

Vehicle theft- George Lane/Oak Grove Road

Theft- 23000 block Hays Mill Road, 16000 block Zehner Road

Disturbance- 17000 block Menefee Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive

Harassment- 100 block W. Elm Street

Criminal trespass- 15000 block Elk River Mills Road

Alarm- 19000 block Moyers Road, 29000 block Brentshire Road, 20000 block Pheasant Drive, 15000 block Landview Lane

Discharging firearms- 27000 block Village Road

Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Spring Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

• violation of a domestic violence order

• two counts- other agency warrant

• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

• possession of controlled substance

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

• possession of controlled substance

• possession of controlled substance

• second-degree possession of marijuana

• obstruction of governmental operations, attempt to elude by any means

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Saturday-Monday.

