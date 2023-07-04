County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
June 30, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- L&S Food, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, Old Whitt’s BBQ, 20000 block Cox Road, Upper Ft. Hampton Road/I65, 25000 block Potterstone Drive
Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Bethel Road, 16000 block Crimson Street, Gordon Road, 16000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 15000 block Shaw Road, 26000 block Mooresville Road
Reckless/drag racing- Elk Estates
Rape/sexual offense/offender- 6000 block Mooresville Road
Theft- 23000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 13000 block Virginia Court, 16000 block Ennis Road, 17000 block US Hwy 72
Disturbance- 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, 27000 block McKee Road, 18000 block Goldenrod Lane, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 29000 block Old Scrouge Road, 29000 block Creekside Drive, 23000 block Fain Road, 11000 block Kelly Lane, 24000 block Zion Church Lane
Harassment- 100 block W. Elm Street
Unwanted guest- 26000 block AL Hwy 251 (2 calls)
SORNA compliance check- 26000 block Coleman Street
Warrant- 12000 block Salem Field Lane
Alarm- 18000 block Carters Circle
Littering/dumping- 19000 block Looney Road
July 1, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 8000 block Cowford Road, Mooresville Road/Huntsville Brownsferry, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Putman Circle/Mooresville Road, 25000 block Mooresville Road, 12000 block Snake Road
Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Stonegate Drive, 27000 block Maples Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 28000 block Capshaw Road
Intoxicated person- 7000 block US Hwy 31
Reckless/drag racing- Greenbrier Pkwy/Anderson Cemetery Way
Breaking and entering vehicles- 29000 block Windsor Lane
Theft- 18000 block Oakdale Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road
Disturbance- 16000 block American Way, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 12000 block Lakeview Street
Harassment- 13000 block Oliver Lane, 29000 block Little Creek Road
Criminal mischief- 19000 block Houston Lane
Alarm- 2000 block Sandy Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Lawngate Road, 18000 block Wells Road, 11000 block Snake Road
Warrant- 700 block W. Market Street, 29000 block McKee Road, 16000 block Little Elk Road, Washington Street/Strange Street
SORNA Compliance check- 26000 block Coleman Street
July 2, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 11000 block Snake Road, Myrtlewood Drive, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, 15000 block US Hwy 72, Sandlin Cemetery Road, Morris Road/Easter Ferry Road
Animal related/livestock- Maples Road/Shoals Creek Road, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Elkwood Section Road
Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 251/McKee Road
Hazard/road debris- New Cut Road/Thompson Road
Intoxicated person- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road
Vehicle theft- George Lane/Oak Grove Road
Theft- 23000 block Hays Mill Road, 16000 block Zehner Road
Disturbance- 17000 block Menefee Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive
Harassment- 100 block W. Elm Street
Criminal trespass- 15000 block Elk River Mills Road
Alarm- 19000 block Moyers Road, 29000 block Brentshire Road, 20000 block Pheasant Drive, 15000 block Landview Lane
Discharging firearms- 27000 block Village Road
Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Spring Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• violation of a domestic violence order
• two counts- other agency warrant
• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
• possession of controlled substance
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
• possession of controlled substance
• possession of controlled substance
• second-degree possession of marijuana
• obstruction of governmental operations, attempt to elude by any means
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Saturday-Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.