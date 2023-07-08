County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
July 5, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Gordon Road, 26000 block AL Hwy 127, US Hwy 72/Cox Road, Greenbrier Pkwy/Relate Way, 25000 block Winterwood Drive, Elkton Road/Cagle Road, 21000 block Elkton Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 23000 block AL Hwy 99
Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Glendell Lane, 21000 block Little Tom Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 22000 block Easter Ferry Road, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road
Reckless/drag racing- Bibb Garrett Road/Endeavor Way
Assault- 12000 block Marble Drive
Theft- 26000 block Copeland Road, 22000 block Upper Ft. Hampton, 26000 block Old School House Road
Disturbance- 9000 block Beechwood Road
Harassment- 22000 block New Garden Road
Criminal mischief- 21000 block Ashley Brook Way
Search warrant- 13000 block Hatchett Road
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72
Alarm- 18000 block Cottontail Lane, 18000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 27000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Trumpet Drive
Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, Canoebrook Lane, 23000 block Saint John Road
July 6, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 11000 block Glass Hollow Road
Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Kings Drive, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 16000 block American Way
Traffic accident- 28000 block AL Hwy 99
Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Douglas Drive
Assault- Coffman Road/AL Hwy 127
Theft- 400 block Love Branch Road
Burglary- 17000 block Sledge Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 1400 block E. Elm Street
Harassment- 16000 block Hwy 251, 27000 block Sterling Road, 14000 block Chris Way
Disturbance- 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Criminal mischief- 25000 block New Garden Road, 28000 block Smith Hollow Road, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane
Unwanted guest- 19000 block airfield Street
Warrant- 16000 block Little Elk Road, 12000 block Lakeview Street
SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive, Ashley brook Way, Tillman Mill Road
Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 28000 block River Stone Drive, 28000 block SW Wall Street
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• three counts operating vehicle without insurance, six counts driving while license suspended/revoked, three counts no seat belt, three counts speeding, improper tail lights- trailer, failure to register vehicle
• drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• two counts truancy
• chemical endangerment
• criminal littering, public intoxication- appears in public place
• two counts no seat belt, failure/refusal to display insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked, no drivers license
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• unlawful breaking and entering
• speeding
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• failure to appear: fourth-degree theft, no tag, two counts no insurance
• failure to appear: third-degree domestic violence
• failure to appear: drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• fourth-degree theft of property, two bathroom rugs, July 5, $50, 700 block 5th Avenue
• first-degree robbery, US currency, July 5, $100, US Hwy 31 S
• unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, US currency and debit card, July 6, $60, 100 block Lakeview Drive
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
• unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2015 Chevy Equinox, July 6, $10,000, 1400 block East Elm Street
• criminal mischief, scratches on vehicle (Nissan Maxima), July 6, $1,000, 400 block East Forrest Street
• harassment, July 6, 1700 block W. Elm Street
• harassment, July 6, 19000 block Airfield Street
• harassing communications, July 6, 100 block Dover Street
• menacing, July 6, 100 block US Hwy 31 N
• harassment, July 6, 1300 block US Hwy 72 E
