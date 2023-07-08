Arrest Reports
County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

July 5, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Gordon Road, 26000 block AL Hwy 127, US Hwy 72/Cox Road, Greenbrier Pkwy/Relate Way, 25000 block Winterwood Drive, Elkton Road/Cagle Road, 21000 block Elkton Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 23000 block AL Hwy 99

Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Glendell Lane, 21000 block Little Tom Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 22000 block Easter Ferry Road, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road

Reckless/drag racing- Bibb Garrett Road/Endeavor Way

Assault- 12000 block Marble Drive

Theft- 26000 block Copeland Road, 22000 block Upper Ft. Hampton, 26000 block Old School House Road

Disturbance- 9000 block Beechwood Road

Harassment- 22000 block New Garden Road

Criminal mischief- 21000 block Ashley Brook Way

Search warrant- 13000 block Hatchett Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 18000 block Cottontail Lane, 18000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 27000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Trumpet Drive

Nuisance/loud music- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, Canoebrook Lane, 23000 block Saint John Road

July 6, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 11000 block Glass Hollow Road

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Kings Drive, 28000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 16000 block American Way

Traffic accident- 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Douglas Drive

Assault- Coffman Road/AL Hwy 127

Theft- 400 block Love Branch Road

Burglary- 17000 block Sledge Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 1400 block E. Elm Street

Harassment- 16000 block Hwy 251, 27000 block Sterling Road, 14000 block Chris Way

Disturbance- 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Criminal mischief- 25000 block New Garden Road, 28000 block Smith Hollow Road, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane

Unwanted guest- 19000 block airfield Street

Warrant- 16000 block Little Elk Road, 12000 block Lakeview Street

SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Stonegate Drive, Ashley brook Way, Tillman Mill Road

Alarm- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 28000 block River Stone Drive, 28000 block SW Wall Street

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

• third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

• three counts operating vehicle without insurance, six counts driving while license suspended/revoked, three counts no seat belt, three counts speeding, improper tail lights- trailer, failure to register vehicle

• drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• two counts truancy

• chemical endangerment

• criminal littering, public intoxication- appears in public place

• two counts no seat belt, failure/refusal to display insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked, no drivers license

• first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• unlawful breaking and entering

• speeding

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

• failure to appear: fourth-degree theft, no tag, two counts no insurance

• failure to appear: third-degree domestic violence

• failure to appear: drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• fourth-degree theft of property, two bathroom rugs, July 5, $50, 700 block 5th Avenue

• first-degree robbery, US currency, July 5, $100, US Hwy 31 S

• unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, US currency and debit card, July 6, $60, 100 block Lakeview Drive

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

• unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2015 Chevy Equinox, July 6, $10,000, 1400 block East Elm Street

• criminal mischief, scratches on vehicle (Nissan Maxima), July 6, $1,000, 400 block East Forrest Street

• harassment, July 6, 1700 block W. Elm Street

• harassment, July 6, 19000 block Airfield Street

• harassing communications, July 6, 100 block Dover Street

• menacing, July 6, 100 block US Hwy 31 N

• harassment, July 6, 1300 block US Hwy 72 E

