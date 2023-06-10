Arrest Reports
County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

June 7, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- I65 NB, US Hwy 72/Copperfield Lane, Lakeview Drive/AL Hwy 251, 15000 block Reid Road, US Hwy 72/Ezell Road, 20000 block Mooresville Road, Tanner ball field

Animal related/livestock- Easter Ferry Road/Salem Minor Hill Road, Hatchett Ridge Road/Lindsay Lane, 19000 block East Limestone Road

Traffic accident- 27000 block Batrumville Road, 21000 block Elkton Road

Missing person- 11000 block McCormack Lane

Theft- 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 20000 block Poff Lane

Burglary- 10000 block Lucas Ferry Road

Disturbance- 20000 block Winfred Drive, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Harassment- 20000 block Elkton Road, 14000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 15000 block Landview Lane, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 13000 block Arbor Ridge

Warrant- 1000 block Plainview Circle

SORNA compliance check- Town and Country

Reckless/drag-racing- Elk Estates

Discharging firearms- Ham Road

June 8, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 12000 block Lukers Way, 20000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block AL Hwy 251, 15000 block Elk River Mills, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, Hine Street

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block East Limestone Road, Nabors Road, 27000 block North Wales Drive, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, 16000 block Oneal Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251

Intoxicated driver- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Brownsferry Road, Washington Road

Criminal trespass- 16000 block AL Hwy 251

Unwanted guest- 19000 block Airfield Street

Disturbance- 18000 block Whitetail Lane, 15000 block McCormick Lane

Harassment- 13000 block Snake Road, 100 block Elm Street

Missing person- 23000 block Fain Road

Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 3000 block Pryor Road, 16000 block Ennis Road, 28000 block North Wales Road, 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 25000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Warrant- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Cambridge Lane

Discharging firearms- 27000 block McLemore Circle

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

• no drivers license, no seat belt

• public intoxication

• three counts attempt to elude by any means, three counts second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

• LCCCP warrant

• chemical endangerment

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• possession of controlled substance

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance

• third-degree domestic violence- reckless

• driving under the influence (alcohol), alias warrant

• disorderly conduct- disturbing peace

• third-degree domestic violence- harassing

• drug trafficking

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Harvest- second-degree theft, Taurus G3C 9mm pistol, May 31- June 7, $350, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

• Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, car tag, May 24- June 7, unknown value, 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road

• Elkmont- first-degree theft, US currency, Nov. 22- May 1, $30,000, 27000 block Sleepy Hollow Road

• Elkmont- first-degree theft, US currency, March 20- June 8, $125,002, 19000 block Bick Jock Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

• chemical endangerment of a child

• fourth-degree theft of property

• third-degree criminal trespass

• failure to pay-giving false name to law enforcement

• arrest for other agency

• arrest for other agency

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, June 7, $107.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• fourth-degree theft of property, cash app card, ID and birth certificate, US currency, June 7, $400, 1400 block Thrasher Blvd.

• fourth-degree theft of property, tan Pelican kayak, June 8, $300, 600 block E. Pryor Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

• third-degree criminal trespass, June 7, 1100 bock S. Jefferson Street

