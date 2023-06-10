County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
June 7, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- I65 NB, US Hwy 72/Copperfield Lane, Lakeview Drive/AL Hwy 251, 15000 block Reid Road, US Hwy 72/Ezell Road, 20000 block Mooresville Road, Tanner ball field
Animal related/livestock- Easter Ferry Road/Salem Minor Hill Road, Hatchett Ridge Road/Lindsay Lane, 19000 block East Limestone Road
Traffic accident- 27000 block Batrumville Road, 21000 block Elkton Road
Missing person- 11000 block McCormack Lane
Theft- 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 20000 block Poff Lane
Burglary- 10000 block Lucas Ferry Road
Disturbance- 20000 block Winfred Drive, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Harassment- 20000 block Elkton Road, 14000 block US Hwy 72
Alarm- 15000 block Landview Lane, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 13000 block Arbor Ridge
Warrant- 1000 block Plainview Circle
SORNA compliance check- Town and Country
Reckless/drag-racing- Elk Estates
Discharging firearms- Ham Road
June 8, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 12000 block Lukers Way, 20000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block AL Hwy 251, 15000 block Elk River Mills, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, Hine Street
Animal related/livestock- 19000 block East Limestone Road, Nabors Road, 27000 block North Wales Drive, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, 16000 block Oneal Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251
Intoxicated driver- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Brownsferry Road, Washington Road
Criminal trespass- 16000 block AL Hwy 251
Unwanted guest- 19000 block Airfield Street
Disturbance- 18000 block Whitetail Lane, 15000 block McCormick Lane
Harassment- 13000 block Snake Road, 100 block Elm Street
Missing person- 23000 block Fain Road
Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 3000 block Pryor Road, 16000 block Ennis Road, 28000 block North Wales Road, 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 25000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Warrant- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Cambridge Lane
Discharging firearms- 27000 block McLemore Circle
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• no drivers license, no seat belt
• public intoxication
• three counts attempt to elude by any means, three counts second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499
• LCCCP warrant
• chemical endangerment
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• possession of controlled substance
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance
• third-degree domestic violence- reckless
• driving under the influence (alcohol), alias warrant
• disorderly conduct- disturbing peace
• third-degree domestic violence- harassing
• drug trafficking
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Harvest- second-degree theft, Taurus G3C 9mm pistol, May 31- June 7, $350, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive
• Elkmont- fourth-degree theft, car tag, May 24- June 7, unknown value, 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road
• Elkmont- first-degree theft, US currency, Nov. 22- May 1, $30,000, 27000 block Sleepy Hollow Road
• Elkmont- first-degree theft, US currency, March 20- June 8, $125,002, 19000 block Bick Jock Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• chemical endangerment of a child
• fourth-degree theft of property
• third-degree criminal trespass
• failure to pay-giving false name to law enforcement
• arrest for other agency
• arrest for other agency
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, June 7, $107.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, cash app card, ID and birth certificate, US currency, June 7, $400, 1400 block Thrasher Blvd.
• fourth-degree theft of property, tan Pelican kayak, June 8, $300, 600 block E. Pryor Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
• third-degree criminal trespass, June 7, 1100 bock S. Jefferson Street
