County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
June 26, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 26000 block Hundley Way, 8000 block US Hwy 31, 12000 block Nani Drive, 12000 block Spring Road, 19000 block Tammy Leigh Drive, Elkton Road/Black Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 17000 block Coffman Road, 15000 block Blackburn Road, Mayfield Road
Animal related/livestock- Leggtown Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 15000 block Fy. Hampton Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, Salem Field Lane, 7000 block Holt-Springer Road, 12000 block Snake Road, 7000 block School House Drive, 19000 block Hill Drive, 11000 block Glass Hollow Road
Traffic accident- 7000 block Us Hwy 72
Hazard/road debris- 28000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
Reckless/drag racing- Poplar Point/Paradise Shore, Lucas Ferry Road/Lindsay Road
Missing person- Cotton Belt Road/Sugar Creek
Theft- 10000 block Paradise Shores
Burglary- 18000 block Hampton Cove Way, 24000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Disturbance- 9000 block Settle Road
Harassment- 22000 block Concord Road, 100 block W. Elm Street
Criminal mischief- 22000 block Flanagan Road
Alarm- 25000 block Drawbaugh Road
Warrant- Giles County Jail, 100 block W. Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block Yarbrough Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• public intoxication
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance
• third-degree promote prison contraband
• possession of controlled substance
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more, third-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance
• reckless endangerment
• theft by fraudulent leasing- $500 or less
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• second-degree theft of property
• failure to appear: reckless driving, two counts drivers license suspended, no insurance, five counts no child restraint, speeding
• public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• fourth-degree theft of property, scissors, June 26, $7.49, 100 block Hwy 31
• fourth-degree theft of property, black dress, June 26, $9.98, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
• harassment, June 26, 700 block N Marion Street
