County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
June 27, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, AL Hwy 127/Sewell Road, 29000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block Zehner Road, Todd Circle, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 16000 block Ezell Road, Oak Crest Drive
Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Zehner Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Old Miller Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Hit and run- Piney Chapel Road/Elkton Road
Theft- 13000 block Blackburn Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Harassment- 25000 block Mooresville Road, 13000 block Arbor Ridge, 16000 block Log Cabin Road
Disturbance- 17000 block Menefee Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 18000 block Oakdale Road
Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31, Morgan County Jail
Alarm- 16000 block Oakdale Road, 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 20000 block AL Hwy 127
Reckless/drag racing- 9000 block Poplar Point Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• attempt to elude by motor vehicle, switched tag, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked, possession of controlled substance
• first-degree arson
• third-degree receiving stolen property
• driving while license suspended/revoked
• driving under the influence (controlled substance)
• second-degree forgery- checks
• first-degree receiving stolen property
• resisting arrest
• driving while license suspended/revoked
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• failure to appear: third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, public intoxication
• driving under the influence
• third-degree theft
• public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• fourth-degree theft, merchandise, June 27, $96.19, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
• forgery, June 27, 100 block Roy Long Road
