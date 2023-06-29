County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

June 27, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, AL Hwy 127/Sewell Road, 29000 block US Hwy 72, 15000 block Zehner Road, Todd Circle, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 16000 block Ezell Road, Oak Crest Drive

Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Zehner Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Old Miller Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Hit and run- Piney Chapel Road/Elkton Road

Theft- 13000 block Blackburn Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Harassment- 25000 block Mooresville Road, 13000 block Arbor Ridge, 16000 block Log Cabin Road

Disturbance- 17000 block Menefee Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 18000 block Oakdale Road

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31, Morgan County Jail

Alarm- 16000 block Oakdale Road, 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Reckless/drag racing- 9000 block Poplar Point Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• attempt to elude by motor vehicle, switched tag, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked, possession of controlled substance

• first-degree arson

• third-degree receiving stolen property

• driving while license suspended/revoked

• driving under the influence (controlled substance)

• second-degree forgery- checks

• first-degree receiving stolen property

• resisting arrest

• driving while license suspended/revoked

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• failure to appear: third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, public intoxication

• driving under the influence

• third-degree theft

• public intoxication

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• fourth-degree theft, merchandise, June 27, $96.19, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

• forgery, June 27, 100 block Roy Long Road

