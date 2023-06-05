County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.
June 2, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, US Hwy 72/Cambridge Lane, George Lane, 27000 block Bethel Road, 11000 block McMeans Blvd, Old Scrouge Road/Airport Lane, Dairy Road, 24000 block Mooresville Road
Animal related/livestock- Seven Mile Post Road/Quinn Road, 25000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, 21000 block Bean Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane, 15000 block McCormick Lane, 4000 block Snake Road, 24000 block Barnes Road
Hazard- road hazard/debris- Sandlin Road/Aubie Lane
Traffic accident- Lindsay Lane Baptist Church/Lindsay Lane
Rape/sexual offense/offender- 25000 block Elkton Road
Intoxicated driver- 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
Theft- 12000 block John Way, 100 block Elm Street
Harassment- 26000 block US Hwy 72
Criminal mischief- 100 block Elm Street, 15000 block Reid Road
Prowler- Mill Valley Drive
Unwanted guest- 16000 block Shaw Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive
Alarm- 25000 block Camden Court, 25000 block AL Hwy 127
Warrant- 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 400 block Jefferson Street S, 11000 block US Hwy 31, 300 block US Hwy 31
Reckless/drag racing- Capshaw Road/Dupree Worthey Road
Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Railroad Ave
Discharging firearms- 100 block Elm Street
June 3, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Nick Davis Road/Old Railroad Bed Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 99, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Love Branch Road/Copeland Road, 14000 block Commonwealth Drive, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, 100 block 5th Avenue, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, Hwy 251/Harvest Road, Upper Snake Road/Cairo Hollow Road
Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Capshaw Road, 25000 block Iron Gate Drive, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 16000 block Blackburn Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 25000 block Krista Circle,
Intoxicated driver- 19000 block East Limestone Road, Sandlin Road/Elkton Road
Road hazard/debris- Holt Springer Road/Gordon Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 24000 block Southern Heritage Lane
Shooting- Garret Road/Mooresville Road
Theft- 20000 block Elkton Road, 19000 block Airfield Street, 14000 block US Hwy 72
Disturbance- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 23000 block Glover Road
Nuisance/loud music- 27000 block Union Hill Road, 26000 block Barksdale Road
Harassment- 19000 block George Washington Street
Alarm- 27000 block Barksdale Road, 21000 block E. Limestone Road, 24000 block Slate Road, 16000 block Well House Drive, 7000 block US Hwy 72, 23000 block Flossie Drive
Warrant- US Hwy 72/Brownsferry Street, 13000 block Reid Road, McDonalds Hwy 72
Reckless/drag racing- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Greenbrier Pkwy, AL Hwy 99/Elk River Mills Road
Discharging firearms- 26000 block Drawbaugh Road, 20000 block East Limestone Road
June 4, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 26000 block Capshaw Road, AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road, Ripley Road/L&M Acres Drive, AL Hwy 251/Pinedale Road, Elm Street/Jefferosn Street N, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, Thach Road/Dollar General, AL Hwy 251/McKee Road, 15000 block Sanderson Road, AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road, East Limestone Road/Copeland Road
Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Eagle Road, 10000 block Motter Drive, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 27000 block Carrington Court
Road hazard/debris- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road
Rape/sexual offense/offender- Madison ER
Burglary- 28000 block Cedar Hill Road
Unauthorized use of vehicle- 18000 block Hightower Road
Harassment- 5000 block Bay Village Drive
Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 251/Yarbrough Road
Alarm- 25000 block Mahalo Circle
Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31, Lucas Street/Plato Jones Street
Reckless/drag racing- Exit 354- I65 northbound, 9000 block Sgt. Holden Lane, AL Hwy 251/Pinedale Road
Nuisance/loud music- 24000 block Airport Road, 24000 block Wilee Lane
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• harassment, menacing
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• possession of controlled substance
• attempt to elude by any means
• impersonating peace officer
• third-degree domestic violence-third degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains on/in
• unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• harassing communications
• third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499
• chemical endangerment- child abuse, possession of controlled substance
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• possession of controlled substance
• driving while license suspended/revoked
• four counts third-degree burglary- residence- force
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• possession of forged instrument
• failure to appear- public lewdness
• failure to appear-second-degree criminal mischief
• third-degree criminal trespass
• driving under the influence
• unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude
• third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Ruger 380 pistol, June 2, $300, 1400 block East Elm Street
• identity theft, fraudulent use of credit/debit card, Case credit card, June 3, 24000 block Rolling Vista Drive
• fourth-degree theft of property, car keys, June 3, $10, 100 block Shaw Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
• criminal mischief, fence, June 4, $500, 600 block US Hwy 72
• criminal mischief, passenger side rear window (Jeep Cherokee), June 3, $400, 300 block Swan Drive
• third-degree criminal mischief, Ford Edge sunroof, June 4, $300, 20000 block Juniper Drive
• unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a police officer, Buick LeSabre with .2 grams cocaine, 5.5 grams of marijuana, June 4, 600 block Lucas Street
• third-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, June 4, 19000 block Racheal’s Loop
• discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, June 5, 2200 block Windscape Drive
