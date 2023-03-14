County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
March 10, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 8600 block Flicker Lane, 24000 block Hays Mill Road, 30000 block Ardmore Ave., Oakdale Road/AL Hwy 251, US Hwy 72/E Limestone Road, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road, I65 SB 351, 14000 block US Hwy 72
Animal related/livestock- AL Hwy 99/Section Line Road, 31000 block AL Hwy 99, 13000 block Summerfield Drive
Fire (structure or vehicle)- 15000 block Elk River Mills Road
Theft- 30000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Fort Hampton Road
Burglary- 19000 block Riverside Street
Disturbance- 25000 block George Lane
Criminal trespass- 20000 block Elkton Road, 10000 block US Hwy 72
Criminal mischief- 12000 block Zanville Lane
Harassment- 25000 block Evans Road ,14000 block Wildflower Drive, 29000 block Little Creek Road
Unwanted guest- 19000 Lincoln Street
Intoxicated driver- Menefee Road/Nick Davis Road, US Hwy 31/H&R Agri-Power
Alarm- 7000 block US Hwy 31, 25000 block Capshaw Road, 14000 block Norfleet Drive
Warrant- 200 block Thomas Garrett Drive, 20000 block Victoria Way, 100 block Elm Street W
SORNA compliance check- 6800 block US Hwy 72
Missing person- 100 block Elm Street W
March 11, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Cox Road, US Hwy 31/Nuclear Plant Road, 6000 block Bay Village Drive, Easter Ferry Road/Leggtown Road. 14000 block East Limestone Road, I65 mm 339, 18000 block Bob Jones Pkwy, 600 block US Hwy 31, 23000 block Elkton Road ,Sewell Road/Edgewood Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 99, Oak Grove Road/Bethel Road, 21000 block bean Road, 12000 block Finger Lake Way
Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
Theft- 28000 block Holland Gin Road
Alarm- 14000 block Ashley Lane, 7800 block US Hwy 31
Burglary- Cedar Hill Road/Gatlin Road
Disturbance- 15000 block Cannon Road, 9000 block Barker Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 16000 Wellhouse Drive, 23000 block Saint John Road
Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 251/Johnson Road
Warrant- 24000 block Lisa Drive, 22000 block Cagle Road, 700 block Norton Road, Pine Road, 22000 block Cagle Road, 100 block Elm Street w
Discharging firearms- 6900 block Mooresville Road
Reckless/drag racing- 29000 block US Hwy 72
March 12, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Elk River Mills, Edgewood Road/Sewell Road, Hatchett Ridge Road/Nuclear Plant Road, 25000 block George Lane, 21000 block Looney Road, Belmore Baptist, Tanner High School, 21000 block Holt Road, 25000 block Elkton Road
Animal related/livestock- 12000 block US Hwy 31, 17000 block New Cut Road, Old Elkmont Road/Crosskey
Traffic accident- 9100 block US Hwy 72
Burglary- 100 block Elm street W
Disturbance- 27000 block US Hwy 72, 11000 block Lucas Ferry Road
Harassment- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
Alarm- 7800 block US Hwy 31
Warrant- 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 13000 block Tiger Way, 17000 block Arrowhead Drive, 1500 Coleman Ave., 19000 block Elkton Road, 26000 block Johnson Lane, 17000 block Arrowhead Cir,
Nuisance/loud music- 24000 block Airport Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• public intoxication
• two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation
• three counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, second-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping- terror- adult, leaving the scene of an accident- with injury, third-degree robbery, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, unlawful breaking and entering, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer, grand jury indictment
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• four counts possession of controlled substance
• attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• possession of controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property
• thirteen counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts, grand jury indictment
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• manslaughter- reckless, driving under the influence (alcohol), driving on wrong side of road, grand jury indictment
• possession of controlled substance
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• loitering
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• leaving the scene of an accident- with injury, manslaughter-reckless, grand jury indictment
• murder, probation violation
• two-counts first-degree sexual abuse
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- sixteen bundles of shingles, Mar. 9, $300, 12000 block Whitcomb Circle
• Elkmont- US currency, Samsung Galaxy 21, Moto G-Pure cell phone- Mar. 10, $610, 20000 block Hogan Drive
• Elkmont- US currency, Mar. 9-10, $536, 16000 block Ft. Hampton Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• third-degree theft of property
• failure to appear- two counts drivers license suspended, expired tag, speeding
• driving under the influence, unlawful possession of controlled substance
• driving under the influence
• failure to appear- no insurance
• driving under the influence
• failure to appear- drivers license revoked
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, grocery items, Mar. 10, $45.36, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, Onn speaker box, Mar. 11, $151, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- unlawful possession of controlled substance- methamphetamine, Mar. 10, 1700 block W. Elm Street
• Athens- third-degree criminal mischief, mailbox, Mar. 11, 300 block Crestview Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.