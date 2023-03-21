County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.
March 17, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 13000 block Covington Drive, US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road, 9800 block New Cut Road, East Limestone Road/Lewis Road, US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road, 7000 block US Hwy 31
Animal related/livestock- East Limestone Road/Jennings Chapel Road, 19000 block Cave Branch Road, Love Branch Road/Nick Davis Road, 12000 block New Cut Road, 29000 block Lakeview Drive, 18000 block Sunrise St., Ed Ray Road
Traffic accident- 800 block 5th Ave.
Disturbance- 27000 block Batrumville Road, 27000 block Azalea Tr., 15000 block Ham Road
Criminal mischief- 10000 block Poplar Point Road, Swancott Road/Rockhouse Landing
Alarm- 4800 block Calvary Blvd., 26000 block Upper Elkton Road
Warrant- US Hwy 72/Cloverleaf Drive, 100 block W. Elm Street, 29000 block McCown Road, 200 block US Hwy 31, 27000 block Saddle Tr., 200 block W Washington St., 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, 28000 block Reyer Road, 29000 block Old School House Road, 200 block Ed White Road
Search warrant- Smith Trading Post (Ardmore)
Nuisance/loud music- Glass Hollow
March 18, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Nick Davis Road, Hardiman Road/Segers Road, Brownsferry Road/Cowford Road, 10000 block US Hwy 72, 30000 block US Hwy 72, AL hwy 127/Coffman Road, 29000 block Red Bird Lane
Animal related/livestock- Upper Ft. Hampton/Pettusville Road, 30000 block Lester Road, 24000 block Copeland Road
Fire- vehicle or structure- 10000 block US Hwy 72
Road hazard/debris- Shaw Road/Hwy 72
Disturbance- 13000 block Oliver Lane, 1000 block US Hwy 72
Criminal mischief- 12000 block Lukers Way, 14000 block Zehner Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road
Alarm- 19000 block Moyers Road, 22000 block Howard Street, 25000 block Melrose Lane, 7000 block US Hwy 31, 12000 block Hatchett Road, 19000 block Moyers Road
Warrant- 800 block Frazier Street, 24000 block Bain Road, 5900 block US Hwy 31
Discharging firearms- 26000 block Harvest Road
March 19, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Sanderson Road, 28000 block Bethel Road
Traffic accident- Brownsferry Road/Nuclear Plant Road
Shooting- 12000 block Mayfield Road
Disturbance- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 24000 block Barnes Road,
Harassment- 100 W. Elm Street
Alarm- 7800 block US Hwy 31, 8600 block US Hwy 72
Warrant- 1300 block US Hwy 72, 2400 block US Hwy 31, 1500 block Coleman Ave., 1500 block W. Washington Street, 400 block W. Washington Street, 1000 block N. Madison Street, Windscape Drive, 15000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 100 block Elm Street, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Bethel Road/Mooresville Road, Pryor Street/US Hwy 31 N, 100 block US Hwy 31, 100 block W. Elm Street
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• attempt to elude by any means
• two counts chemical endangerment
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• chemical endangerment
• obstructing justice using a false identity, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• harassing communications
• second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault
• possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• first-degree theft- theft- from yards- $2,500 or more
• non-support- child
• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple, violation of a domestic violence order
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• unauthorized use of other vehicle- no force
• disorderly conduct, two counts second-degree assault
• first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• attempt to elude by any means
• possession of controlled substance, truancy, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, chemical endangerment, possession of controlled substance
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice using a false identity, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• first-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• second-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family, reckless endangerment, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• leaving the scene of an accident
• arrest for another agency
• driving under the influence
• third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest
• arrest for other agency
• failure to appear- driving while revoked
• public intoxication
• failure to appear- expired tag
• arrest for other agency
• failure to appear- speeding
• failure to appear- switched tag, driving while revoked
• arrest for other agency
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- third-degree theft of property, Iphone 14 w/blue case, Mar. 17, $1,099, 700 W. Market Street
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Mar. 17, $118.27, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Apple ear buds, Mar. 19, $250, 16000 block Lucas Ferry Road
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- third-degree criminal mischief, City of Athens trash cans, Mar. 17, $100, 1800 block N. Lindsay Lane
• Athens- third-degree criminal trespass, bathroom stall, Mar. 19, $25, 1300 block US Hwy 72
