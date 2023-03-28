County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.
March 24, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 28000 block Nick Davis Road, 17000 block Parker Road, 12000 block Snake Road, 31000 block AL Hwy 99, 19000 block Carey Road, Sandlin Road/Guthrie Road, Black Road/Piney Chapel Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, Seven Mile Post Road/Snake Road, Harvest Road/Batrumville Road, Zehner Road/Grubbs Road, 19000 block Easter Lane, Sandlin Road/Guthrie Road
Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, Love Branch Road/Copeland Road, 21000 block Harris Road, East Limestone Road/Harvest Road, 28000 block Chasebrook Drive, 14000 block Sloan Road, 27000 block Michael Lane, 13000 block Dickens Lane, Harvest Road/East Limestone Road, 18000 block Whitetail Lane, 13000 block Copperfield Lane,
Traffic accident- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Southern Charm Blvd., US Hwy 31 S, I65 MM 361
Assault- 25000 block Mooresville Road
Intoxicated driver- Nick Davis Road/Oakdale Road
Disturbance- Hwy 72/New Cut Road, 29000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 22000 block Hays Milll Road, 19000 block Sandlin Road, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road
Criminal mischief- 24000 block Holt Road, I65 MM 342
Theft- 25000 block Glendell Lane, 27000 block Abby Lane
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 12000 block Wakea Drive
Alarm- 27000 block Dieken Drive, 22000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 5800 block Mooresville Road, 10000 block County Line Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 14000 block Bell Road, 15000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block US Hwy 72, 8600 block US Hwy 72, 29000 block McKee Road, 22000 block Quarry Road
Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 72, Cagle Road, Tuscaloosa County Jail, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road (twice)
Reckless/drag racing- 19000 block East Limestone Road
Nuisance/loud music- Dupree Road
Discharging firearms- 13000 block Sugar Plum Lane
March 25, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Kyle Moran Drive, 10000 block West School House Road, Love Branch Road/Nick Davis Road, 6900 block Mooresville Road, 22000 block Upper Ft. Hampton, 28000 block Oak Grove Road
Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Colwell Road, Hastings Road/Pepper Road, 29000 block Copperhead Lane
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Burgreen Road, 1600 block US Hwy 72
Theft- 1000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block George Lane, 100 block Wickerberry Lane
Disturbance- 12000 block Snake Road, 27000 block Harvest Road
Alarm- 27000 block Mooresville Road, 24000 block Silent Spring Drive, 27000 block Capshaw Road, 30000 block Pettusville Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 8600 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block AL Hwy 12, 19000 block Moyers Road
Warrant- US Hwy 72/Holladay Blvd, 8800 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street
Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Hardy Road, 25000 block George Lane,
Discharging firearms- 20000 block Townsend Ford Road
March 26, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Marvin Walking Trail, 16000 block Oneal Road, Heritage Food Mart, 25000 block Thach Road, 15000 block Blackburn Road, Ingram Road/Stewart Road, Sweet Springs Road/Oak Grove Road, AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road, Cabbage Ridge Road/Hatchery Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Theft- 15000 block Cannon Road, 15000 block Zehner Road
Burglary- 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road
Prowler- 27000 block Thomas Edward Drive
Criminal trespass- 16000 block Fantasia Way
Disturbance- 8000 block Fennell Road, 24000 block Chapman Hollow Road, 24000 block Slate Road, 27000 block Old School House Road, 29000 block AL Hwy 99, 27000 block Denbo Circle
SORNA compliance check- 7000 block School House Drive
Unwanted guest- 100 block Elm Street W
Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 31/Thomas L. Hammons Road, 17000 block Wales Road
Discharging firearms- 16000 block Hampton Lane, 27000 block McLemore Circle
Nuisance/loud music- 29000 block Easter Ferry Road
Alarm- 7000 block US Hwy 31, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• first-degree promote prison contraband-weapon, trespassing about prisons
• third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
• harassing communications- harassing
• negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• resisting arrest, public intoxication- appears in public place
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• public intoxication- appears in public place
• first-degree possession of marijuana, speed above 45 mph- county road, tampering with physical evidence
• theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500, harassing communications
• second-degree possession of marijuana, contempt of court
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• public intoxication, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle
• public intoxication, alias warrant
• first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance
• two counts possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Anderson- cabinet, microwave, two end tables, Mar. 23, $510, 25000 block Glendale Lane
• Elkmont- mailbox, Mar. 24, $50, 24000 block Holt Road
• Harvest- 2021 gray Nissan Versa, Mar. 23, $2,000, 15000 block Silky Way
• Anderson- metal lathe, knife pottery kiln, Homelite chainsaw, Masonic apron, tea set, 5 quilts, curio cabinet, two buffet cabinets, china cabinet, chest of drawers, small cabinet, twin bed frame, tool box and tools, wash stand, Stevens .22 rifle, Mar. 23, $8,899, 27000 block Abby Lane
• Elkmont- 2002 black Chevy Silverado, Mar. 24, $2,000, 25000 block George Lane
• Elkmont- 2004 tan Chevy Impala, Mar. 26, $3,500, 15000 block Cannon Road
• Athens- black utility trailer, Mar. 26, $500, 1500 block Zehner Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• third-degree domestic violence- menacing, second-degree domestic violence- first-degree stalking
• fourth-degree theft of property
• driving under the influence
• third-degree criminal trespass
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• two counts no insurance
• drivers license suspended
• driving under the influence
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• failure to appear- speeding
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended, speeding
• failure to appear- improper lights
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, Bauer heavy duty job site backpack, Mar. 24, $99.99, 800 block S. Clinton Street
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, Icehouse beer, Mar. 24, $1.65, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W
• Athens- theft of property, ten fraudulent savings account transactions, three fraudulent checking account transactions, Mar. 25, $31,800, 22000 block US Hwy 72 E
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, miscellaneous items of merchandise, Mar. 25, $68.37, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, Jackery power supply, Mar. 25, $279.99, 800 block S. Clinton Street
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, consumable goods, Mar. 26, $105.51, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- burglary, wallet and contents, Mar. 24, $30, 700 block S. Clinton Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- criminal mischief, GMC Sierra, Mar. 24, $500, 700 block W. Market Street
• Athens- criminal mischief, window, Mar. 25, $500, 1000 block W. Washington Street
• Athens- criminal mischief, Chevrolet Tahoe rear back hatch window, Mar. 25, $450, 2100 block Luke Street
• Athens- second-degree possession of marijuana, Mar. 27, 100 block Cloverleaf Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.