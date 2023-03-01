County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
Feb 27, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Capshaw Road, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 20000 block Sandy Road, 25000 block Watson Lane, Pepper Road, Heritage Church, 18000 block Coffman Road, 14000 block US Hwy 72
Animal related/livestock- 12000 block Lawngate Road, 17000 block Ferry Road, 13000 block Marks Drive, 22000 block Yarbrough Road , 28000 block Smith Hollow Road, 22000 block Thomas L. Hammons Road, 15000 block Lindsay Lane, 16000 block Nuclear Plant Roa, Copeland Road/Al Hwy 251, Beulah Road/Fain Road
Traffic accident- 15000 Evans Ave., AL Hwy 99/Elk River Mills Road, Old Provence Place/County Line Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- AL Hwy 127/Witty Mill Road
Theft- 8600 block Snake Road
Criminal mischief- 11000 block Neely Road
Disturbance- 15000 block Ham Road, 17000 block Zehner Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
Unwanted guest- 27000 block Kim Drive
Alarm- 27000 block Nick Davis Road, 12000 block Tallulah Drive, 26000 block South Road
SORNA compliance check- 25000 block George Lane, 24000 block Hobbs Loop, 24000 block Barnes Road, 2400 block US Hwy 31 S
Warrant- 200 block Washington Street W, 8800 block US Hwy 72, 400 block Jefferson Street S, 14000 block Grover Drive, 100 block Elm Street W
Breaking and entering vehicle- 27000 block Steerling Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
• SORNA violation- adult sex offender
• three counts possession/possession with intent to distribute, two counts tampering with physical evidence
• violation of a domestic violence order
• distribution of a controlled substance
• five counts illegal possession of prescription drugs, two counts possession of controlled substance -opium, possession of controlled substance
• first-degree criminal mischief
• assault with bodily fluids
• obstruction of governmental operations
• fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, fourth-degree forgery- other objects
• sentenced from court
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- car tag, Feb. 26-27, $46.45, 18000 block Oakdale Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• failure to appear- criminal trespass
• theft of property
• fourth-degree theft of property
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- long clear drinking hose, $38.47, 1000 block Hwy US 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
• Athens- harassment- Elkton Street
• Athens- possession of marijuana, small glass container containing a small amount of marijuana, glass container containing a rolled blunt with marijuana and cigarette lighter, $10, 100 block Hwy US 31
