County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
March 13, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- DG Ezell Road, Isoms Chapel, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 22000 block Hays Mill Road, Hwy 99/Upper Ft. Hampton, 26000 block Jones Spring Drive, 21000 block Looney Road, Oakdale Church, Baker Hill Road
Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Slate Road, 27000 block Heritage Way, 12000 block Elmhurst Drive, 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton, Pettusville RoadW Limestone Road/Hwy 99
Burglary- 14000 block Fielding Road
Theft- 8900 block Holt-Springer Road
Disturbance- 14000 block Grubbs Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road
Missing person- 18000 block Prescott Street
Warrant- 600 block US Hwy 72, 19000 block Carey Road, 27000 block Copeland Road, 28000 block Old School House Road, 100 block W Elm Street
Alarm- 12000 block Granite Circle, 13000 block Brian Hill Road
Discharging firearms- 12000 block Vanzille Lane
Intoxicated driver- Burgreen Road/Hwy 72
Nuisance/loud music- 28000 block North Wales Road
Deceased person- 15000 block McCormick Lane
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
• two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, identity theft, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• truancy, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- Summit deer stand, Mar. 11-13, $200, 14000 block Fielding Road
• Athens- Lonewolf 8 X 12 dovetail trailer, Mar. 13, $4,500, 8000 block Holt Springer Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• disorderly conduct
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, license plate, March 13, $50, 600 block E. Hobbs Street
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, March 13, $151.71, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.
