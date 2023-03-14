Arrest Reports
County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

March 13, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- DG Ezell Road, Isoms Chapel, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 22000 block Hays Mill Road, Hwy 99/Upper Ft. Hampton, 26000 block Jones Spring Drive, 21000 block Looney Road, Oakdale Church, Baker Hill Road

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Slate Road, 27000 block Heritage Way, 12000 block Elmhurst Drive, 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton, Pettusville RoadW Limestone Road/Hwy 99

Burglary- 14000 block Fielding Road

Theft- 8900 block Holt-Springer Road

Disturbance- 14000 block Grubbs Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road

Missing person- 18000 block Prescott Street

Warrant- 600 block US Hwy 72, 19000 block Carey Road, 27000 block Copeland Road, 28000 block Old School House Road, 100 block W Elm Street

Alarm- 12000 block Granite Circle, 13000 block Brian Hill Road

Discharging firearms- 12000 block Vanzille Lane

Intoxicated driver- Burgreen Road/Hwy 72

Nuisance/loud music- 28000 block North Wales Road

Deceased person- 15000 block McCormick Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

• two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, identity theft, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

• third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

• truancy, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- Summit deer stand, Mar. 11-13, $200, 14000 block Fielding Road

• Athens- Lonewolf 8 X 12 dovetail trailer, Mar. 13, $4,500, 8000 block Holt Springer Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• disorderly conduct

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, license plate, March 13, $50, 600 block E. Hobbs Street

• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, March 13, $151.71, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.

