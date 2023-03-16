County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
March 14, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Sandlin Road/Elkton Road. Mooresville Road/Greenbrier Pkwy, 11000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block US Hwy 72, Mooresville Road/Greenbrier Pkwy, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 18000 block Oakdale Road, 20000 block Yarbrough Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, Isoms Orchard
Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Saddle Tr., 15000 block McCormick Lane, 18000 block Menefee Road, 10000 block Snake Road, 23000 block Elkton Road, 18000 block Oakdale Road
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Mooresville Road, Copeland Road/Hwy 251
Vehicle theft- 28000 block State Line Road
Assault- 700 block W. Market Street
Disturbance- 14000 block Vassar Street
Alarm- 23000 block Chadwick Drive, 19000 block Myers Road, 15000 block Sorghum Ridge Drive, 28000 block Ragsdale Creek Road
Road hazard/debris- Hall Road/AL Hwy 251
Warrant- 24000 block Barnes Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72
SORNA compliance check- 15000 block McCormick Lane, 13000 block Dart Circle
Nuisance/loud music- 18000 block Oakdale Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
• domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- other, first-degree burglary- residence- no force
• third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Tanner- 2008 silver Chevy Averos, Mar. 11-14, unknown value, 20000 block Rosie Road
• Ardmore- 2002 white Dodge 3500, Mar. 13-14, $15,000, 28000 block State Line Road E.
• Athens- US currency, Feb. 20, $75, 21000 block Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• two counts second-degree rape, first-degree human trafficking, first degree sodomy, two counts second-degree sexual abuse, two counts second-degree sodomy
• second-degree assault
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
• Athens- third-degree criminal mischief- window, $100, 1400 block N. Malone Street
