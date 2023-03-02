Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

Feb 28, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, Blackburn Road, US Hwy 72/McCurry Motors, 27000 block Capshaw Road, Brownsferry Road/Carter Road, Grubbs Road/Hammons Road, 27000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 14000 block East Limestone Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 26000 block Mill Creek Drive

Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Blakers Way, Beulah Road, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry, AL Hwy 127/TN State Line. 22000 block Upper Ft. Hampton, 30000 block Veto Road

Traffic accident- Sweet Springs/Lambert Road, Hays Mill Road/Carey Road

Theft- 22000 block Sharp Road

Burglary- 29000 block McKee Road

Sensitive- Rape/Sexual Offense/Offender- 18000 block Canoebrook Lane, 15000 block Ham Road

Disturbance- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 3800 block Swancott Road

Alarm- 6000 block Bay Hill Drive, 26000 block Will Braden Cir., 15000 block Trey Hughes Drive NW

Warrant- Hard Dock Hwy 31, Giles Co. Jail

Intoxicated driver- Hwy 99/Elk River Mills

Intoxicated person- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

• three counts possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, drug trafficking

• fraudulent use credit/debit card, harassment- harassment/intimidation

• possession of a controlled substance

• minimum speed regulation

• harassing communications

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- Igloo cooler, Feb. 27-28, $80, 14000 block Elk Miller Road

• Toney- Kobalt hedge trimmer, Kobalt leaf blower, Kobalt limb cutter, Senco air compressor, nail gun, stick welder, wire welder, finish nailer, passboard nailer, Stihl chainsaw, wire, Dewalt power tools, Jan. 2- Feb. 26, $2,640, 29000 block McKee Road

• Athens- 1972 truck parts, Jan. 1- Feb. 28, $5,000, 22000 block Sharp Road

• Athens- Sony Playstation, self cleaning robot, jumper cables, Dec. 16-17, $1,420, Mayfield Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.

