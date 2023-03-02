County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
Feb 28, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, Blackburn Road, US Hwy 72/McCurry Motors, 27000 block Capshaw Road, Brownsferry Road/Carter Road, Grubbs Road/Hammons Road, 27000 block Capshaw Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 14000 block East Limestone Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 26000 block Mill Creek Drive
Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Blakers Way, Beulah Road, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry, AL Hwy 127/TN State Line. 22000 block Upper Ft. Hampton, 30000 block Veto Road
Traffic accident- Sweet Springs/Lambert Road, Hays Mill Road/Carey Road
Theft- 22000 block Sharp Road
Burglary- 29000 block McKee Road
Sensitive- Rape/Sexual Offense/Offender- 18000 block Canoebrook Lane, 15000 block Ham Road
Disturbance- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 3800 block Swancott Road
Alarm- 6000 block Bay Hill Drive, 26000 block Will Braden Cir., 15000 block Trey Hughes Drive NW
Warrant- Hard Dock Hwy 31, Giles Co. Jail
Intoxicated driver- Hwy 99/Elk River Mills
Intoxicated person- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• three counts possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, drug trafficking
• fraudulent use credit/debit card, harassment- harassment/intimidation
• possession of a controlled substance
• minimum speed regulation
• harassing communications
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Igloo cooler, Feb. 27-28, $80, 14000 block Elk Miller Road
• Toney- Kobalt hedge trimmer, Kobalt leaf blower, Kobalt limb cutter, Senco air compressor, nail gun, stick welder, wire welder, finish nailer, passboard nailer, Stihl chainsaw, wire, Dewalt power tools, Jan. 2- Feb. 26, $2,640, 29000 block McKee Road
• Athens- 1972 truck parts, Jan. 1- Feb. 28, $5,000, 22000 block Sharp Road
• Athens- Sony Playstation, self cleaning robot, jumper cables, Dec. 16-17, $1,420, Mayfield Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.
