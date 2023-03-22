County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
March 20, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Love Branch Road/Orville Smith Road, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, AL Hwy 31/Stearman Way, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road
Animal related/livestock- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 30000 block Lester Road, 13000 block Snake Road, 200 block Ed White Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road, Hatchett Ridge Road/Nuclear Plant Road, 17000 block Dobbins Road, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, 12000 block Juniors Drive, 13000 block Blackburn Road,
Road hazard/debris- AL Hwy 251/Pinedale Road
Breaking and entering vehicle- 15000 block New Cut Road
Hit and run- Mooresville Road/Garrett Road
Disturbance- 9000 block Barker Road
Harassment- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 27000 block Gretta Circle
Unwanted guest- 15000 block Dupree Drive
Alarm- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block W. Limestone School Road, 200 block E Sanderfer Road, 30000 block Thach Road,
Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Salem Field Lane, Blackburn Road/Ripley Road
Discharging firearms- 16000 block McCulley Mill Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• non support- child
• non support- child
• second-degree burglary- residence- force
• other agency warrant
• possession of controlled substance
• non support- child
• reckless driving, no drivers license
• second-degree possession of marijuana
• bond revocation warrant
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• fourth-degree theft of property
• driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- fourth degree theft of property, various grocery items, Mar. 20, $208.16, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.
