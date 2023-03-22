Arrest Reports
County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

March 20, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Love Branch Road/Orville Smith Road, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, AL Hwy 31/Stearman Way, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 30000 block Lester Road, 13000 block Snake Road, 200 block Ed White Road, 19000 block East Limestone Road, Hatchett Ridge Road/Nuclear Plant Road, 17000 block Dobbins Road, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, 12000 block Juniors Drive, 13000 block Blackburn Road,

Road hazard/debris- AL Hwy 251/Pinedale Road

Breaking and entering vehicle- 15000 block New Cut Road

Hit and run- Mooresville Road/Garrett Road

Disturbance- 9000 block Barker Road

Harassment- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 27000 block Gretta Circle

Unwanted guest- 15000 block Dupree Drive

Alarm- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 28000 block W. Limestone School Road, 200 block E Sanderfer Road, 30000 block Thach Road,

Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Salem Field Lane, Blackburn Road/Ripley Road

Discharging firearms- 16000 block McCulley Mill Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• non support- child

• second-degree burglary- residence- force

• other agency warrant

• possession of controlled substance

• non support- child

• reckless driving, no drivers license

• second-degree possession of marijuana

• bond revocation warrant

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• fourth-degree theft of property

• driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- fourth degree theft of property, various grocery items, Mar. 20, $208.16, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Tuesday.

