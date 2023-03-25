County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
March 22, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Easter Ferry Road, 8700 block Cowford Road, Piggly Wiggly, 4600 block Snake Road, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road, 10000 block US Hwy 72, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road, Mooresville Road/Nick Davis Road, 23000 block Porter Road,
Animal related/livestock- Animal shelter, 21000 block Colwell Road, 22000 block Elkton Road, 20000 block East Limestone Road, 17000 block Hall Road, 24000 block Elkton Road
Traffic accident- 15000 block Reid Road,
Missing person- 10000 block Poplar Point Road
Burglary- 5000 block Bay Village Drive
Criminal trespass- 24000 block Wagon Tr.,
Harassment- 18000 block Cross Key Road
Disturbance- 9100 block Barker Road (two calls)
Alarm- 25000 block Mahalo Circle,
Warrant- 8800 block US Hwy 72 (three calls), Windscape Apartments, 19000 block Houston Lane, 29000 block McCown Road, 100 block Elm Street
SORNA compliance check- 16000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 13000 block Ridinger Road, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 15000 block New Cut Road
Discharging firearms- Slate Road/New Garden Road
March 23, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block Wales Road, Cowford/Brownsferry Road, 15000 block Brownsferry Road, 16000 block Albert Road, US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road, Sterling Road/Reyer Road, 25000 block Levie Davis Drive
Animal related/livestock- 29000 block Little Creek Road, 28000 block Chasebrook Drive, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Pettusville Road
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, 27000 block Oak Grove Road
Robbery- 100 block Virginia Drive
Theft- 17000 block Harwell Road, 21000 block Myers Road, 28000 block Persimmon Tree Road, 15000 block Joseph Drive
Burglary- 12000 block Copperfield Lane
Disturbance- 13000 block Lebanon Road, 16000 block Wales Road
Criminal mischief- 28000 block Smith Hollow Road
Intoxicated person- 20000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
Intoxicated driver- Nick Davis Road/Limestone Corrections Road
Harassment- 27000 block Capshaw Road, 8000 block Holt Springer Road
Alarm- 20000 block Winfred Drive, 17000 block Mooresville Road, 15000 block Blackburn Road, 11000 block Stewart Road, 15000 block Wright Road
Warrant- Butler County, 200 block W. Washington Street, 12000 block Snake Road, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 8800 block US Hwy 72
SORNA compliance check- 13000 block Callaway Drive, 7000 block School House Drive
Reckless/drag racing- 21000 block Nelson Road
Discharging firearms- Turner Lane/Copeland Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, illegal possession of prescription drugs, improper lane usage
• non-support- child
• violation of a domestic violence order
• illegal possession of prescription drugs
• possession of controlled substance
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• third-degree criminal mischief
• two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance
• third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple, tinted windows, non-support-child, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to deliver title, possession of controlled substance
• negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• possession of controlled substance
• third-degree elder abuse and neglect
• six counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 year of age involved in obscene acts
• speeding, operating vehicle without insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
•Athens- US currency, Mar. 23, $75, Southland Drive
• Anderson- Troybilt red riding lawnmower, Mar. 23, $2,500, 27000 block Abby Lane
• Anderson- dishes, cat figurines, plates, baby carrier, Jan4- Mar. 23, 27000 block Abby Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• arrest for other agency
• public intoxication
• public intoxication
• failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence
• failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• third-degree theft of property, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
• failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
• failure to appear- no insurance
• failure to appear- driving while revoked, no insurance, expired tag
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Mar. 22, $336.06, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Mar. 23, $158.76, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- third-degree criminal mischief, Toyota Highlander, Mar. 23, $200, 1400 block US Hwy 31
