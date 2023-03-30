County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
March 29, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Bethel Road/Mooresville Road, 25000 block Fieldstone Road, US Hwy 31/Swan Creek Mobile Home Park, Elkton Road/Black Road, 19000 block Holt Road, Hwy 127/Snap On, 27000 block Thach Road, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 25000 block Nettlebrooke Drive
Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Star Lane, Miller Lane/Bethel Road, 13000 block Blackburn Road, 22000 block Concord Road, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, 29000 block Gatlin Road, 26000 block Homes Street, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 28000 block Hwy 99, 23000 block Hwy 251, 28000 block AL Hwy 53
Traffic accident- Jefferson Street/Elm Street W
Theft- 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, 20000 block Hwy 127
Fraud- fraud use CC/ID theft- 28000 block Oak Grove Road
Harassment- 21000 block Hays Mill Road
Disturbance- 24000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 26000 block Children Lane, 6000 block Greenbrier Pkwy
Criminal trespass- 24000 block Peety Lane
Alarm- 27000 block Meadowgreen Drive, 25000 block Walter Lee Drive
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, Lafayette County MS, 14000 block Blackburn Road, East Limestone Road/Capshaw Road, 27000 block Abby Lane
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• third-degree domestic violence- harassing, violation of a domestic violence order
• third-degree burglary- residence- force
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, possession of controlled substance
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• three counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• first-degree hindering prosecution- hindering
• operating vehicle without insurance, pedestrian soliciting rides or business, switched tag, failure to register vehicle
• non-support- child
• third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, first-degree theft- theft- other vehicle
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- basket, hair trimmers, five packs of Haines shirts, Haines socks, Nutter Butter cookies, belt, Old Spice body wash, Colgate toothpaste, Oral B toothbrush, Reese Cup candy, Mar. 28, $138.10, 20000 block Hwy 127
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• failure to appear- no insurance, drivers license suspended
• failure to appear- no drivers license, Blue Light Law, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
• failure to appear- drivers license, switched tag
• failure to appear- no insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- second-degree theft of property, T.I.M.I. Taurus, Mar. 28, $259.95, 1800 block Brownsferry Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
• Athens- second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, Mar. 28, US Hwy 72 West
• Athens- third-degree criminal mischief, front door paint, Mar. 28, $50, 700 block S. Clinton Street
