County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.
March 3, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 30000 block Capshaw Road, Mooresville Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 29000 block Carnaby Lane, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 11000 block Glass Hollow, 16000 block Coffman Road, US Hwy 72/Sledge Road, 16000 block Davis Lane, Hwy 72/Ripley Road
Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Bethel Road, 17000 block Jones Road, 25000 block Capshaw Road, 8400 block US Hwy 72, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Lipscomb Road/Capshaw Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Coffman Road/Old Elkmont Road, 700 block Market Street, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 22000 block Easter Ferry Road, 20000 block Cox Road, Section Line Road/Morris Road
Hazard- road hazard/debris- Elk River Mills Road/Wallace Lane, Garrett Road/Mooresville Road, 9800 block Segers Road, Sanderson Road/Gann Lane, Mooresville Road/US Hwy 72, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Gray Road, Pleasant Point Road/Thompson Road, 15000 block Quinn Road, Capshaw Road/Mooresville Road
Traffic accident- US Hwy 31/Rosie Road, I65 mm 351, US Hwy 72/S. Houston Street
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 12000 block Lukers Way
Assault- 700 block Market Street W
Intoxicated driver- Hwy 72/Lucas Ferry Road
Disturbance- 26000 block AL Hwy 251, 25000 block Children Street, 17000 block Morris Road
Criminal mischief- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 19000 block Meadows Road
Unwanted guest- 15000 block Ham Road
Alarm- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 3800 block Pryor Road, 12000 block Granite Circle, 8200 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Old Schoolhouse Road
Warrant- 1100 block US Hwy 72, 28000 block Lester Road, 17000 block Arrowhead Circle, 19000 block Hwy 99
Discharging firearms- McCully Mill Road/Ennis Road
March 4, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Bethel Road, 11000 block Stewart Road, Coffman Road/ Al Hwy 127, Hwy 99/McMunn Lane, Southern Gales, Edgewood Road, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, Molly Bee Lane/Ira Lane
Animal related/livestock- Goode Road/Hatchett Ridge Road, Cabbage Ridge Road/Hwy 99
Traffic accident- East Limestone/Bridle Tree Lane
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Batrumville Road, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road
Vehicle theft- 22000 block Elkton Road
Burglary- 18000 block McWilliams Street
Disturbance- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Sandlin Road/Fain Road, 21000 block Malone Est., 24000 block 7th Street (Ardmore), 16000 block American Way, 25000 block Camden Court,
Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Beech Fork Lane
Harassment- 23000 block Highland Drive, 27000 block Bridle Tree Lane
Unwanted guest- 23000 block Porter Road, 25000 block Mahalo Cir.
Intoxicated driver- Hwy 72/Blue Springs Elementary
Intoxicated person- 12000 block Lukers Way
Reckless/drag racing- Pine Ridge Road/Hays Mill Road
Alarm- 27000 block Capshaw Road, 3700 block Pryor Road, 25000 block Evans Ave.,
Warrant- Buckskin Drive/Nick Davis
March 5, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road , Johnson Elementary Hwy 251, 25000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Snake Road, 20000 block Spence Cave Road, Black Road/Hwy 72
Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Tiger Way, 15000 block Hardy Road, Meadows Road/Barksdale Road
Traffic accident- I65 mm 342, 14000 block Dupree Worthey Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- AL Hwy 99/Nelson Road
Breaking and entering vehicle- 25000 block Glendell Lane
Disturbance- 25000 block Camden Court, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, 17000 block Matthew Way, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
Nuisance/loud music- 15000 block Cannon Road, 17000 block Witty Mill Road
Unwanted guest- 15000 block McCormick Lane
Intoxicated driver- Hwy 53
Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Paradise Shores, Lucas Ferry/Lindsay Road, Hwy 72 East
Discharging firearms- Seven Mile Post Road/Mayfield Road
Alarm- 20000 block Mooresville Road
Warrant- 27000 block Oak Grove Road, 27000 block New Bethel Road, 8800 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block New Bethel Road , 14000 block Grover Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• harassment- harassment/intimidation
• driving under the influence (alcohol), speeding
• non-support- child
• drug trafficking
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• public intoxication, attempt to elude a police officer
• leaving the scene of an accident
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• driving under the influence (controlled substance)
• non-support- child
• possession of controlled substance
• third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• driving under the influence (combined)
• non-support-child
• attempt to elude by any means, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer
• three counts chemical endangerment
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- 2009 white Ford F250, Mar. 3, $20,000, 22000 block Elkton Road
• Anderson- car tag, gas, paperwork to car, battery charger, Gorilla cart, Mar. 4-5, $300, 25000 block Glendell Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• failure to appear- second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
• theft of property
• second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
• failure to appear- expired tag, no insurance
• criminal trespass
• driving under the influence, second-degree possession of marijuana
• domestic violence strangulation
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $69.93, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $82.98, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- miscellaneous store merchandise, $84.18, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Alabama trailer tag, $10, 200 block N. Marion Street
• Athens- merchandise, $287.82, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- March 3, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, Hine Street/Fish Hook Drive
• Athens- March 4, criminal trespass, 800 block Camelot Pvt. Drive
