Arrest Reports
County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Sunday.

March 3, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 30000 block Capshaw Road, Mooresville Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 29000 block Carnaby Lane, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 11000 block Glass Hollow, 16000 block Coffman Road, US Hwy 72/Sledge Road, 16000 block Davis Lane, Hwy 72/Ripley Road

Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Bethel Road, 17000 block Jones Road, 25000 block Capshaw Road, 8400 block US Hwy 72, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Lipscomb Road/Capshaw Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Coffman Road/Old Elkmont Road, 700 block Market Street, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 22000 block Easter Ferry Road, 20000 block Cox Road, Section Line Road/Morris Road

Hazard- road hazard/debris- Elk River Mills Road/Wallace Lane, Garrett Road/Mooresville Road, 9800 block Segers Road, Sanderson Road/Gann Lane, Mooresville Road/US Hwy 72, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Gray Road, Pleasant Point Road/Thompson Road, 15000 block Quinn Road, Capshaw Road/Mooresville Road

Traffic accident- US Hwy 31/Rosie Road, I65 mm 351, US Hwy 72/S. Houston Street

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 12000 block Lukers Way

Assault- 700 block Market Street W

Intoxicated driver- Hwy 72/Lucas Ferry Road

Disturbance- 26000 block AL Hwy 251, 25000 block Children Street, 17000 block Morris Road

Criminal mischief- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 19000 block Meadows Road

Unwanted guest- 15000 block Ham Road

Alarm- 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 3800 block Pryor Road, 12000 block Granite Circle, 8200 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Old Schoolhouse Road

Warrant- 1100 block US Hwy 72, 28000 block Lester Road, 17000 block Arrowhead Circle, 19000 block Hwy 99

Discharging firearms- McCully Mill Road/Ennis Road

March 4, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Bethel Road, 11000 block Stewart Road, Coffman Road/ Al Hwy 127, Hwy 99/McMunn Lane, Southern Gales, Edgewood Road, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, Molly Bee Lane/Ira Lane

Animal related/livestock- Goode Road/Hatchett Ridge Road, Cabbage Ridge Road/Hwy 99

Traffic accident- East Limestone/Bridle Tree Lane

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 27000 block Batrumville Road, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road

Vehicle theft- 22000 block Elkton Road

Burglary- 18000 block McWilliams Street

Disturbance- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Sandlin Road/Fain Road, 21000 block Malone Est., 24000 block 7th Street (Ardmore), 16000 block American Way, 25000 block Camden Court,

Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Beech Fork Lane

Harassment- 23000 block Highland Drive, 27000 block Bridle Tree Lane

Unwanted guest- 23000 block Porter Road, 25000 block Mahalo Cir.

Intoxicated driver- Hwy 72/Blue Springs Elementary

Intoxicated person- 12000 block Lukers Way

Reckless/drag racing- Pine Ridge Road/Hays Mill Road

Alarm- 27000 block Capshaw Road, 3700 block Pryor Road, 25000 block Evans Ave.,

Warrant- Buckskin Drive/Nick Davis

March 5, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road , Johnson Elementary Hwy 251, 25000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Snake Road, 20000 block Spence Cave Road, Black Road/Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Tiger Way, 15000 block Hardy Road, Meadows Road/Barksdale Road

Traffic accident- I65 mm 342, 14000 block Dupree Worthey Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- AL Hwy 99/Nelson Road

Breaking and entering vehicle- 25000 block Glendell Lane

Disturbance- 25000 block Camden Court, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, 17000 block Matthew Way, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

Nuisance/loud music- 15000 block Cannon Road, 17000 block Witty Mill Road

Unwanted guest- 15000 block McCormick Lane

Intoxicated driver- Hwy 53

Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Paradise Shores, Lucas Ferry/Lindsay Road, Hwy 72 East

Discharging firearms- Seven Mile Post Road/Mayfield Road

Alarm- 20000 block Mooresville Road

Warrant- 27000 block Oak Grove Road, 27000 block New Bethel Road, 8800 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block New Bethel Road , 14000 block Grover Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

• harassment- harassment/intimidation

• driving under the influence (alcohol), speeding

• non-support- child

• drug trafficking

• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• public intoxication, attempt to elude a police officer

• leaving the scene of an accident

• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• driving under the influence (controlled substance)

• non-support- child

• possession of controlled substance

• third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

• driving under the influence (combined)

• non-support-child

• attempt to elude by any means, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer

• three counts chemical endangerment

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- 2009 white Ford F250, Mar. 3, $20,000, 22000 block Elkton Road

• Anderson- car tag, gas, paperwork to car, battery charger, Gorilla cart, Mar. 4-5, $300, 25000 block Glendell Lane

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

• failure to appear- second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

• theft of property

• second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

• failure to appear- expired tag, no insurance

• criminal trespass

• driving under the influence, second-degree possession of marijuana

• domestic violence strangulation

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- miscellaneous items, $69.93, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- merchandise, $82.98, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- miscellaneous store merchandise, $84.18, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- Alabama trailer tag, $10, 200 block N. Marion Street

• Athens- merchandise, $287.82, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- March 3, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, Hine Street/Fish Hook Drive

• Athens- March 4, criminal trespass, 800 block Camelot Pvt. Drive

