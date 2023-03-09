County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
March 7, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 17000 block Morris Road, 14000 block Quinn Road, AL Hwy 127/Cross Key Road, Pulaski Pike/AL Hwy 53, Harvest Road/Turner Lane, Sandlin Road/I65
Animal related/livestock- Lester Road/Short Cut Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 12000 block Elmhurst Drive, 16000 block Blackburn Lane, Evans Road, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, 28000 block Smith Hollow Road, 13000 block Hickory Hill Road, 14000 block Smith Drive, Lovebranch Road/Copeland Road, 13000 block Summer Field Drive
Theft- 24000 block Bain Road
Missing person- 24000 block Bethel Road
Sensitive- rape/sexual offense/offender- 16000 block Brownsferry Road
Disturbance- 24000 block Cotton Belt Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 13000 block Elk River Mills Road
Unwanted guest- 15000 block Cannon Road, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
Alarm- 24000 block Hays Mill Road
Warrant- Hardin County, Kentucky, 200 W Washington Street, 8800 block US Hwy 72, East Strain Road/Hickory Street
Reckless/drag racing- Nick Davis Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
• fourth-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- less than $500
• first-degree receiving stolen property – buying/receiving
• fourth-theft- theft- miscellaneous- less than $500
• possession of controlled substance- opium, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• violation of a domestic violence order
• possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• failure to appear- driving under the influence
• failure to appear- drug paraphernalia, giving false name to law enforcement, driving under the influence, attempting to elude a police officer
• first-degree theft of property
• public intoxication
• failure to appear- drivers license revoked
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.
