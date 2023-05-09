County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
May 8, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Eidson Street, 27000 block Keeton Road, 100 block Elm Street, Thach Road/AL Hwy 157, Nuclear Plant Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, 27000 block Oak Crest Drive, I65 MM365, Cagle Road/Rochelle Road, 18000 block Dement Road ,20000 block Cairo Hollow
Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 22000 block Easter Ferry Road, 25000 block Bethel Road, 28000 block Countryside Circle, 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, 12000 block Vanzille Lane, Copeland Road/Sagewood Circle, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Stinnett Hollow Road/Flicker Way
Traffic accident- Lindsay Lane/Brookewood
Shooting- 12000 block US Hwy 31
Rape/sexual offense/offender- 700 block W. Market Street, 9000 block Snake Road
Theft- 19000 block AL Hwy 127, 14000 block Peek Drive
Burglary- 23000 block Porter Road
Disturbance- 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way, 15000 block Ham Road, 7000 block US Hwy 31, 20000 block River View Drive, 20000 block Friendship Way, 20000 block Lasso Circle
Unwanted guest- 16000 block Buckskin Drive
Harassment- 21000 block Oakland Meadows
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street
SORNA compliance check- 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, 17000 block Sewell Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• disorderly conduct
• two counts SORNA violation
• three counts third-degree promote prison contraband, three counts use of official position or office for personal gain
• non-support- child
• violation of a domestic violence order
• drug trafficking
• first-degree human trafficking
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- third-degree burglary-first-degree theft, two Dewalt angle grinders, Dewalt grease gun, five Milwaukee batteries, three Milwaukee battery chargers, two tagger guns, May 8, $10,000, 19000 block Hwy 127
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, Kent Beach Cruiser bicycle, May 5-7, $98, 14000 block Peek Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• failure to appear- driving under the influence
• first-degree rape
• failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
• failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• failure to appear- speeding, driving while license suspended, expired tag
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
• third-degree assault, May 8, 400 block E. Washington Street
