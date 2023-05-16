Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.