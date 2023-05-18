Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.