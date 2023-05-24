County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
May 22, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- I65 MM 347, Copeland Road/Copeland Bridge, I65 MM 362, 24000 block Bibb Garrett Road, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road, 26000 block Miller Lane, 19000 block Sewell Road
Animal related/livestock- 22000 block Harold Street, 28000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, 13000 block Carter Road, 20000 block Harris Road, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 15000 block Lapington Road, 28000 block SW Wall Street, 26000 block Old Highway 20, 24000 block Ben Stanford Road, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, 17000 block Pearl Drive, 14000 block Milton Lane, Salem Minor Hill Road/Smith Hollow Road, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road (2 calls), 12000 block Mayfield Road, 26000 block Henderson Road
Traffic accident- 25000 block Elkton Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- Brownsferry Road/Evans Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 23000 block Presnell Road
Theft- 13000 block Scott Lane
Vehicle theft- 26000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road
Burglary- 24000 block Wagon Tr.
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 25000 block Iron Gate Drive
Criminal mischief- 5000 block Bay Village Drive, 17000 block Nabors Road, 14000 block Vinsu Way
Disturbance- 12000 block Virginia Ct., Marks Drive, 17000 block Blakers Way, 13000 block Callaway Drive, 16000 block Blackburn Road, 25000 block AL Hwy 251
Harassment- 300 block W. Washington Street, 100 block Elm Street, 25000 block Mooresville Road
Nuisance/loud music- East New Garden Road/Mooresville Road
Discharging firearms- 10000 block Paradise Shores
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• public intoxication
• non-support- child
• first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal tampering
• third-degree domestic violence- reckless
• destruction of property by prisoner
• non-support- child
County Thefts
• first-degree theft, 2005 blue Honda CRV, May 21-22, $4,000, 26000 block Hwy 72
• first-degree theft, diamond necklace, gold chain, May 13, $5,500, 29000 block Carnaby Lane
• fourth-degree theft, two flags, Apple Air tag, May 22, $50, 13000 block Scott Lane
• unauthorized use of vehicle, 1999 white Buick Century, May 5-22, $2,000, 23000 block Presnell Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended, speeding
• failure to appear- running red light, drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• fourth-degree theft of property, Pepsi, Starbucks Frappuccino, pair of black and white flip-flops, hot dog, May 22, $19.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 22, $477.21, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
