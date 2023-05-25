County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
March 21, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 31 Co-op, Dairy Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, US Hwy 72/BFI Lane, 9000 block US Hwy 72, Garrett Road/Buddy Garrett, Tillman Mill Road/AL Hwy 99, Hwy 99/Salem Minor Hill Road, 14000 block Brownsferry Road (2 calls)
Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Friendship Way, 28000 block Leggtown Road, 23000 block South Road, 15000 block Sanderson Road, 16000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 15000 block Reid Road, 20000 block Edgewood Road, 23000 block Highland Drive, 27000 block Carrington Court
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, 15000 block Fort Hampton Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- Putman Circle/Bethel Road
Theft- 26000 block Main Street, 14000 block Chris Way, 11000 block Glass Hollow
Burglary- 13000 block Callaway Drive
Criminal mischief- 13000 block Arbor Ridge
Criminal trespass- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road
Harassment- 13000 block Callaway Road
Alarm- 25000 block AL Hwy 127
Warrant- Sheffield PD, Coggins Road/Old School House Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72
Reckless/drag racing- AL Hwy 99/Robinson Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• two counts non-support- child
• third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• two counts criminal solicitation to commit crime
• third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• failure to appear- fourth-degree theft
• no drivers license
• driving under the influence
• failure to appear: two counts drivers license revoked, running red light
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• fourth-degree theft, license plate, May 23, $25, 700 block N. Clinton Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.
