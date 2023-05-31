Arrest Reports
County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

May 29, 2023

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Cold Branch Circle, 27000 block Nick Davis Road

Traffic accident- 8000 block Cowford Road

Hazard-road debris- Davenport Drive/Lookingbill Lane

Theft- 28000 block Chasebrook Drive, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 2000 block S Hine Street

Unauthorized us of a vehicle- 19000 block Olivia Lane

Disturbance- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, Pepper Road/Menefee Road, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 27000 block Saddle Tr.

Assault- 22000 block Piney chapel Road

Harassment- 25000 block Beulah Road

Unwanted guest- 4000 block Sw Billow Road, 17000 block Blakers Way

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Discharging firearms- Cabbage Ridge Road/Hwy 99

Reckless/drag racing- Hwy 72/Reid Road

Nuisance/loud music- 27000 block Gretta Circle, 18000 block Watson Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• possession of controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance

• failure to register a vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked, duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway

• driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Tuesday.

• Elkmont- fourth-degree theft of property, car tag, May 26, unknown value, 18000 block McWilliams Street

• Tanner- fourth-degree theft of property, black bicycle, May 25-26, $125, 11000 block Caroline Drive

• Tanner- fourth-degree theft of property, silver Mongoose Mountain bicycle, May 24-26, $500, 11000 block Caroline Drive

• Athens- third-degree theft of property, black utility trailer, Sept. 21, 2022- May 26, $1000, 17000 block Sewell Road

• Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2004 green Chevy Malibu, May 26-27, unknown value, 23000 block Wooley Springs Road

• Toney- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2019 red Nissan, May 26-29, $24,000, 19000 block Olivia Lane

• Elkmont- third-degree burglary, two Echo chainsaws, May 28-29, $550, 28000 block Boyd’s Chapel

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Tuesday.

• failure to appear-public intoxication

• public intoxication

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• driving under the influence

• driving under the influence

• failure to appear- drivers license suspended

• driver license suspended

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Tuesday.

• third-degree theft of property, Shindaiwa lawn edger, Echo weed eater, Echo back pack leaf blower, gas can, May 26, $930, 22000 block Bluffview Drive

• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 27, $42.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• fourth-degree theft of property, polo shirt and golf balls, May 28, $43.55, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• first-degree burglary, Chevrolet Equinox, May 28, Tower Street

• first-degree theft of property, Nissan Maxima, May 29, $4,000, 1200 block Waterview Lane

• unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, Mercedes Roadster gas door and lock, gas cap, and ¼ tank of gas, May 29, $325, 1100 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Tuesday.

• harassing communications, May 26, 1300 block Elm Street

• second-degree criminal mischief, two Michelin tires, May 26, $605.36, 1100 block US Hwy 72

• third-degree criminal mischief, grey Ford Taurus top of driver and passenger door on vehicle, May 26, $300, 1200 block Henry Drive

• harassment, May 26, 21000 block Bald Eagle Drive

• harassment, May 26, 1000 block Hereford Drive

• third-degree criminal mischief, BMW 740I dented fender, May 26, $400, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

• harassing communications, May 29, 14000 block Waterview Lane

• leaving scene of accident, Nissan Maxima rear bumper, May 29, $1,000, E. Hobbs Street/US Hwy 31

• third-degree criminal mischief, Ford Escape window and passenger side fender, May 30, $200, 1400 block N. Hine Street

