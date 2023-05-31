County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
May 29, 2023
Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Cold Branch Circle, 27000 block Nick Davis Road
Traffic accident- 8000 block Cowford Road
Hazard-road debris- Davenport Drive/Lookingbill Lane
Theft- 28000 block Chasebrook Drive, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 2000 block S Hine Street
Unauthorized us of a vehicle- 19000 block Olivia Lane
Disturbance- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, Pepper Road/Menefee Road, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road, 27000 block Saddle Tr.
Assault- 22000 block Piney chapel Road
Harassment- 25000 block Beulah Road
Unwanted guest- 4000 block Sw Billow Road, 17000 block Blakers Way
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72
Discharging firearms- Cabbage Ridge Road/Hwy 99
Reckless/drag racing- Hwy 72/Reid Road
Nuisance/loud music- 27000 block Gretta Circle, 18000 block Watson Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• possession of controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance
• failure to register a vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked, duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Tuesday.
• Elkmont- fourth-degree theft of property, car tag, May 26, unknown value, 18000 block McWilliams Street
• Tanner- fourth-degree theft of property, black bicycle, May 25-26, $125, 11000 block Caroline Drive
• Tanner- fourth-degree theft of property, silver Mongoose Mountain bicycle, May 24-26, $500, 11000 block Caroline Drive
• Athens- third-degree theft of property, black utility trailer, Sept. 21, 2022- May 26, $1000, 17000 block Sewell Road
• Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2004 green Chevy Malibu, May 26-27, unknown value, 23000 block Wooley Springs Road
• Toney- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2019 red Nissan, May 26-29, $24,000, 19000 block Olivia Lane
• Elkmont- third-degree burglary, two Echo chainsaws, May 28-29, $550, 28000 block Boyd’s Chapel
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Tuesday.
• failure to appear-public intoxication
• public intoxication
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• driving under the influence
• driving under the influence
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• driver license suspended
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Tuesday.
• third-degree theft of property, Shindaiwa lawn edger, Echo weed eater, Echo back pack leaf blower, gas can, May 26, $930, 22000 block Bluffview Drive
• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, May 27, $42.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, polo shirt and golf balls, May 28, $43.55, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• first-degree burglary, Chevrolet Equinox, May 28, Tower Street
• first-degree theft of property, Nissan Maxima, May 29, $4,000, 1200 block Waterview Lane
• unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, Mercedes Roadster gas door and lock, gas cap, and ¼ tank of gas, May 29, $325, 1100 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Saturday-Tuesday.
• harassing communications, May 26, 1300 block Elm Street
• second-degree criminal mischief, two Michelin tires, May 26, $605.36, 1100 block US Hwy 72
• third-degree criminal mischief, grey Ford Taurus top of driver and passenger door on vehicle, May 26, $300, 1200 block Henry Drive
• harassment, May 26, 21000 block Bald Eagle Drive
• harassment, May 26, 1000 block Hereford Drive
• third-degree criminal mischief, BMW 740I dented fender, May 26, $400, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
• harassing communications, May 29, 14000 block Waterview Lane
• leaving scene of accident, Nissan Maxima rear bumper, May 29, $1,000, E. Hobbs Street/US Hwy 31
• third-degree criminal mischief, Ford Escape window and passenger side fender, May 30, $200, 1400 block N. Hine Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.