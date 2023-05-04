Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

May 3, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Greenbrier Pkwy Nw/Greenbrier Road, Easter Ferry Road/Coffman Road, 22000 block Southern Breeze, Piney Chapel Road/Dugger Road, Townsend Ford Road, Brownsferry Road/Albert Road, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, 9000 block Segers Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Lambert Road

Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Justin Drive, 17000 block Andrews Street, 11000 block Bud Bates Road, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Pinnacle Drive/Nettlebrooke Drive

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Owens School Road

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/New Cut Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 99

Theft- 15000 block New Cut Road, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, 18000 block Sparrow Lane

Disturbance- 20000 block Cox Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Alarm- 2000 block Towe Road, 24000 block Mooresville Road, 100 block Hardiman Place Lane, 23000 block Saint John Road

SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Sewell Road

Warrant- 17000 block East Limestone Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 29000 block McKee Road

Discharging firearms- 12000 block Snake Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• possession of controlled substance

• violation of domestic violence protection

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• fourth-degree theft- shoplifting- less than $500

• public intoxication, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

• disorderly conduct

• possession of controlled substance

• non-support- child

• fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, second-degree possession of marijuana

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- first-degree theft, Sundancer Sea Ray boat, Oct. 15, 2022- May 2, $20,000, 20000 block Wallace Lane

• Elkmont- breaking and entering vehicle, wallet and contents, April 29, unknown value, 18000 block Sparrow Lane

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• harassment

• theft of property

• failure to appear- drivers license revoked

• failure to appear- drivers license revoked, switched tag, no insurance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.

• unlawful possession of controlled substance, May 3, 1200 block US Hwy 72

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you