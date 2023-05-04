County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
May 3, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Greenbrier Pkwy Nw/Greenbrier Road, Easter Ferry Road/Coffman Road, 22000 block Southern Breeze, Piney Chapel Road/Dugger Road, Townsend Ford Road, Brownsferry Road/Albert Road, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, 9000 block Segers Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Lambert Road
Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Justin Drive, 17000 block Andrews Street, 11000 block Bud Bates Road, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 28000 block Nuke Whitt Lane, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Pinnacle Drive/Nettlebrooke Drive
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Owens School Road
Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/New Cut Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 99
Theft- 15000 block New Cut Road, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, 18000 block Sparrow Lane
Disturbance- 20000 block Cox Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Alarm- 2000 block Towe Road, 24000 block Mooresville Road, 100 block Hardiman Place Lane, 23000 block Saint John Road
SORNA compliance check- 17000 block Sewell Road
Warrant- 17000 block East Limestone Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, 29000 block McKee Road
Discharging firearms- 12000 block Snake Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• possession of controlled substance
• violation of domestic violence protection
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• fourth-degree theft- shoplifting- less than $500
• public intoxication, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• disorderly conduct
• possession of controlled substance
• non-support- child
• fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, second-degree possession of marijuana
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- first-degree theft, Sundancer Sea Ray boat, Oct. 15, 2022- May 2, $20,000, 20000 block Wallace Lane
• Elkmont- breaking and entering vehicle, wallet and contents, April 29, unknown value, 18000 block Sparrow Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• harassment
• theft of property
• failure to appear- drivers license revoked
• failure to appear- drivers license revoked, switched tag, no insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Wednesday.
• unlawful possession of controlled substance, May 3, 1200 block US Hwy 72
