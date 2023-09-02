County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.

August 30, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Rock Quarry, Elkton Road/New Garden Road, Neely Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 19000 block Wells Road

Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Clearmont Drive, 19000 block McWilliams Street, 14000 block Norfleet Drive, 15000 block Eastep Road, 23000 block Slate Road

Traffic accident- Guthrie Road/Sandlin Road, Nick Davis Road/Mooresville Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road

Road hazard/debris- Meadows Road/Beatline Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road

Reckless/drag racing- 19000 block Mooresville Road

Burglary- 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block Elm Street

Disturbance- 19000 block Clay Street

Harassment- 19000 block Airfield Street

Criminal mischief- 13000 block Zehner Road

Unwanted guest- 11000 block Stewart Road

Warrant- Sumner County Jain (Tennessee)

Alarm- 15000 block US Hwy 72

Discharging firearms- Harwell Road

August 31, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Dupree Drive/Bill Black Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 53, 16000 block Hampton Lane

Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Ferry Road, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road, 2000 block Rockhouse Road, 23000 block Barkley Way, 17000 block Matthew Way

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 6000 block US Hwy 72

Traffic accident- 100 block Clinton Street

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 127/Morris Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 22000 block AL Hwy 99

Theft- 27000 block Bethel Road, 27000 block Persimmon Tree Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 17000 block Wells Road, 100 block Elm Street

Disturbance- 25000 block Sand Springs Road (2 calls), 14000 block Westmeade Lane, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road

Criminal mischief- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 27000 block US Hwy 72

Harassment- 12000 block Burgreen Road, 5000 block Bay Village Drive

Warrant- 3000 block Point Mallard Pkwy, Redstone Arsenal Gate 9

Alarm- 24000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Mary Davis Hollow Road, 7000 block Greenbrier Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

• third-degree forgery- other objects

• non-support- child

• destruction of property by prisoner

• destruction of property by prisoner

• drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence

• second-degree assault

• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• criminal littering, open container- alcohol in vehicle, speeding, operating vehicle without insurance, switched tag to conceal vehicle identity, driving under the influence (alcohol), obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest

• two counts first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon, second-degree assault

• possession of controlled substance

• third-degree burglary- residence- force

• possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

• three counts possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

• drug trafficking, two counts possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

• identity theft

• homicide- capital murder

• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• throwing/shooting into occupied vehicle

• parole violation

• second-degree assault

• drug trafficking, attempt to elude by any means

• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

• second-degree assault, attempt to elude by any means, public intoxication, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree domestic violence- harassing, resisting arrest

• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

• possession of controlled substance

• third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• possession of controlled substance

• six counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter

• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking

• domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

• reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

• possession of a pistol by a violent felon, tampering with physical evidence, drug trafficking

• violation of a domestic violence order

• possession of burglars tools, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, third-degree burglary- residence- force, first-degree criminal mischief

• two counts second-degree assault

• second-degree assault

• two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, obstructing justice using a false identity, attempt to elude by any means

• unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

• discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• violation of a domestic violence protection order

These arrests include recent grand jury indictments.

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Harvest- second-degree theft, medications, August 17-28, $76, 28000 block Red Bird Lane

• Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle, Smith & Wesson 617 pistol, Pectax binoculars, August 30-31, $900, 19000 block Easter Ferry Road

• Elkmont- first-degree theft, copper wire, August 30, $10,000, 27000 block New Bethel Road

• Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, August 31, $8,345.50, 17000 block Wells Road

• Elkmont- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2013 gray Ford C-Max, June 1- August 31, $10,000, 22000 block AL Hwy 99

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.

• theft of property

• attempting to elude a police officer

• third-degree domestic violence

• certain persons forbidden to possess pistol

• failure to appear- drivers license suspended

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.

• harassment, August 30, Racheals Loop

• menacing, August 31, 600 block W. Washington Street

