County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
August 30, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Rock Quarry, Elkton Road/New Garden Road, Neely Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 19000 block Wells Road
Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Clearmont Drive, 19000 block McWilliams Street, 14000 block Norfleet Drive, 15000 block Eastep Road, 23000 block Slate Road
Traffic accident- Guthrie Road/Sandlin Road, Nick Davis Road/Mooresville Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road
Road hazard/debris- Meadows Road/Beatline Road
Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road
Reckless/drag racing- 19000 block Mooresville Road
Burglary- 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block Elm Street
Disturbance- 19000 block Clay Street
Harassment- 19000 block Airfield Street
Criminal mischief- 13000 block Zehner Road
Unwanted guest- 11000 block Stewart Road
Warrant- Sumner County Jain (Tennessee)
Alarm- 15000 block US Hwy 72
Discharging firearms- Harwell Road
August 31, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Dupree Drive/Bill Black Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 53, 16000 block Hampton Lane
Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Ferry Road, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road, 2000 block Rockhouse Road, 23000 block Barkley Way, 17000 block Matthew Way
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 6000 block US Hwy 72
Traffic accident- 100 block Clinton Street
Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 127/Morris Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 22000 block AL Hwy 99
Theft- 27000 block Bethel Road, 27000 block Persimmon Tree Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 17000 block Wells Road, 100 block Elm Street
Disturbance- 25000 block Sand Springs Road (2 calls), 14000 block Westmeade Lane, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road
Criminal mischief- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 27000 block US Hwy 72
Harassment- 12000 block Burgreen Road, 5000 block Bay Village Drive
Warrant- 3000 block Point Mallard Pkwy, Redstone Arsenal Gate 9
Alarm- 24000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Mary Davis Hollow Road, 7000 block Greenbrier Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• third-degree forgery- other objects
• non-support- child
• destruction of property by prisoner
• drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence
• second-degree assault
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• criminal littering, open container- alcohol in vehicle, speeding, operating vehicle without insurance, switched tag to conceal vehicle identity, driving under the influence (alcohol), obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest
• two counts first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon, second-degree assault
• possession of controlled substance
• third-degree burglary- residence- force
• possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• three counts possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• drug trafficking, two counts possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• identity theft
• homicide- capital murder
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• throwing/shooting into occupied vehicle
• parole violation
• second-degree assault
• drug trafficking, attempt to elude by any means
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• second-degree assault, attempt to elude by any means, public intoxication, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree domestic violence- harassing, resisting arrest
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• possession of controlled substance
• third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• possession of controlled substance
• six counts possession/possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking
• domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
• reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• possession of a pistol by a violent felon, tampering with physical evidence, drug trafficking
• violation of a domestic violence order
• possession of burglars tools, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, third-degree burglary- residence- force, first-degree criminal mischief
• two counts second-degree assault
• second-degree assault
• two counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, obstructing justice using a false identity, attempt to elude by any means
• unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• violation of a domestic violence protection order
These arrests include recent grand jury indictments.
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Harvest- second-degree theft, medications, August 17-28, $76, 28000 block Red Bird Lane
• Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle, Smith & Wesson 617 pistol, Pectax binoculars, August 30-31, $900, 19000 block Easter Ferry Road
• Elkmont- first-degree theft, copper wire, August 30, $10,000, 27000 block New Bethel Road
• Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, August 31, $8,345.50, 17000 block Wells Road
• Elkmont- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2013 gray Ford C-Max, June 1- August 31, $10,000, 22000 block AL Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• theft of property
• attempting to elude a police officer
• third-degree domestic violence
• certain persons forbidden to possess pistol
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
• harassment, August 30, Racheals Loop
• menacing, August 31, 600 block W. Washington Street
