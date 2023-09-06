County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.

September 4, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 11000 block Stewart Road, 27000 block New Bethel Road, Holland Road, Nick Davis Road/East Limestone Road, 24000 block Barnes Road, 11000 block US Hwy 31, 28000 block McKee Road, 18000 block Hightower Road, 6000 block Bailey Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Piney Chapel Road

Hit and run- Elm Street/Elkton Road

Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Paradise Shores, 27000 block Wooley Springs Road

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 127/Witty Mill Road

Missing person- 22000 block Holt Road

Theft- 20000 block Elkton Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road

Burglary- 21000 block Flower Hill Way

Disturbance- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road

Harassment- 19000 block Tillman Mill Road, 17000 block Blakers Way

Criminal trespass- 23000 block Holt Road

Alarm- 13000 block Virginia Court, 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Mooresville Road

Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Chris Way

Discharging firearms- 12000 block Mayfield Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• public intoxication

• driving under the influence (alcohol)

• second-degree assault

• attempt to elude by any means

• obstructing justice using a false identity

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- second-degree theft, Ruger LC9 9mm pistol, camo deer camera, August 30-31, $365, 20000 block Lovell Road

• Madison- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2015 gray Hyundai Sonata, July 18-September 1, $8,000, 29000 block Creek wood Road

• Elkmont- second-degree theft, Glock 317 9mm pistol, August 31, $700, 18000 block Morris Road

• Athens- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2017 black Toyota Corolla, September 2, 12000 block Ripley Road

• Athens- fourth-degree theft, True Living waxer, Jet-Puff marshmallows, coffee mug, LA Totally Awesome detergent, September 3, $21, 19000 block AL Hwy 99

• Athens- fourth-degree theft, clothes, September 3-4, $59, 20000 block Elkton Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.

• failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• fourth-degree theft of property

• failure to appear: drivers license suspended, no insurance

• failure to appear- no insurance

• third-degree theft of property

• four counts fraudulent use of a debit/credit card, fourth-degree theft of lost property

• first-degree theft of property

• fourth-degree theft of property

• failure to appear- drivers license suspended

• disorderly conduct

• driving under the influence

• disorderly conduct

• failure to appear- drivers license suspended

• failure to appear: speeding, drivers license revoked

• driving under the influence

• disorderly conduct

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• fourth-degree theft of property, clothes/furs, Sept. 1, $1, 600 block US Hwy 72

• theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 1, $45.40, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 1, $32.43, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 1, $98.99, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 1, $50.23, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• theft of property, galvanized 2.5 gallon bucket, Sept. 2, $30, 900 block West Hobbs Street

• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 2, $134.85, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane

• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 2, $192.31, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 3, $162.08, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• third-degree burglary, clothes, Sept. 4, $1,000, 500 block Welch Drive

• unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, Buick Envision- two pairs Oakleys, one pair Maui Jim, three bags of makeup, Sept. 2, $600, 200 block East Street

• theft of lost property, iPhone 12 Pro Max, cell phone case with a heart, Sept. 4, $1,210, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• fourth-degree theft of property, food, Sept. 4, $104.27, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 4, $108.61, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.

• harassment, Sept. 1, Somerset Drive and Stanford Street

• harassment, Sept. 1, 700 block Westmoreland Avenue

• third-degree criminal mischief, vehicle tires, Sept. 3, $300, 600 block 2nd Avenue

• third-degree criminal mischief, automobiles, Sept. 2, $400, 1200 block Sommers Ridge Drive

• second-degree criminal mischief, broken windshield and large roof dent, Sept. 3, $550, 700 block N. Malone Street

• third-degree criminal mischief, three cushion couch and one chair, Sept. 3, $100, 700 block 5th Avenue

• harassment, Sept. 4, 1400 block Hayden Street

