County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday.
September 4, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 11000 block Stewart Road, 27000 block New Bethel Road, Holland Road, Nick Davis Road/East Limestone Road, 24000 block Barnes Road, 11000 block US Hwy 31, 28000 block McKee Road, 18000 block Hightower Road, 6000 block Bailey Road
Animal related/livestock- 20000 block Piney Chapel Road
Hit and run- Elm Street/Elkton Road
Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Paradise Shores, 27000 block Wooley Springs Road
Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 127/Witty Mill Road
Missing person- 22000 block Holt Road
Theft- 20000 block Elkton Road, 12000 block Lukers Way, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road
Burglary- 21000 block Flower Hill Way
Disturbance- 28000 block Wooley Springs Road
Harassment- 19000 block Tillman Mill Road, 17000 block Blakers Way
Criminal trespass- 23000 block Holt Road
Alarm- 13000 block Virginia Court, 20000 block AL Hwy 127
Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 1000 block US Hwy 72, 25000 block Mooresville Road
Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Chris Way
Discharging firearms- 12000 block Mayfield Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• public intoxication
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• public intoxication
• second-degree assault
• attempt to elude by any means
• obstructing justice using a false identity
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- second-degree theft, Ruger LC9 9mm pistol, camo deer camera, August 30-31, $365, 20000 block Lovell Road
• Madison- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2015 gray Hyundai Sonata, July 18-September 1, $8,000, 29000 block Creek wood Road
• Elkmont- second-degree theft, Glock 317 9mm pistol, August 31, $700, 18000 block Morris Road
• Athens- unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2017 black Toyota Corolla, September 2, 12000 block Ripley Road
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, True Living waxer, Jet-Puff marshmallows, coffee mug, LA Totally Awesome detergent, September 3, $21, 19000 block AL Hwy 99
• Athens- fourth-degree theft, clothes, September 3-4, $59, 20000 block Elkton Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday.
• failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• fourth-degree theft of property
• failure to appear: drivers license suspended, no insurance
• failure to appear- no insurance
• third-degree theft of property
• four counts fraudulent use of a debit/credit card, fourth-degree theft of lost property
• first-degree theft of property
• fourth-degree theft of property
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• disorderly conduct
• driving under the influence
• disorderly conduct
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• failure to appear: speeding, drivers license revoked
• driving under the influence
• disorderly conduct
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• fourth-degree theft of property, clothes/furs, Sept. 1, $1, 600 block US Hwy 72
• theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 1, $45.40, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 1, $32.43, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 1, $98.99, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 1, $50.23, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• theft of property, galvanized 2.5 gallon bucket, Sept. 2, $30, 900 block West Hobbs Street
• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 2, $134.85, 2300 block S. Lindsay Lane
• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 2, $192.31, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 3, $162.08, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• third-degree burglary, clothes, Sept. 4, $1,000, 500 block Welch Drive
• unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, Buick Envision- two pairs Oakleys, one pair Maui Jim, three bags of makeup, Sept. 2, $600, 200 block East Street
• theft of lost property, iPhone 12 Pro Max, cell phone case with a heart, Sept. 4, $1,210, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, food, Sept. 4, $104.27, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• fourth-degree theft of property, merchandise, Sept. 4, $108.61, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday.
• harassment, Sept. 1, Somerset Drive and Stanford Street
• harassment, Sept. 1, 700 block Westmoreland Avenue
• third-degree criminal mischief, vehicle tires, Sept. 3, $300, 600 block 2nd Avenue
• third-degree criminal mischief, automobiles, Sept. 2, $400, 1200 block Sommers Ridge Drive
• second-degree criminal mischief, broken windshield and large roof dent, Sept. 3, $550, 700 block N. Malone Street
• third-degree criminal mischief, three cushion couch and one chair, Sept. 3, $100, 700 block 5th Avenue
• harassment, Sept. 4, 1400 block Hayden Street
