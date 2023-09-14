County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.
September 12, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 30000 block Wooley Springs Road, Dairy Road, 22000 block Bibb Garrett Road, US Hwy 31/Thomas L. Hammons Road
Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 33000 block AL Hwy 99, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Elk River Mills/Sportsman’s Park, 9000 block Blue Springs Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane, 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
Theft- 17000 block Morris Road
Burglary- 20000 block Cox Road
Criminal trespass- 20000 block Cox Road
Harassment- 100 block Elm Street
Warrant- Lucas Street/Hine Street, 17000 block Bridgeforth Road
Alarm- 29000 block Stonehenge Drive, 20000 block AL Hwy 127
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• possession of controlled substance
• possession of controlled substance, selling alcoholic beverages to illegal recipient
• 21 counts unlawful purchase/transaction by secondary metals recyclers
• possession of a pistol by a violent felon, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family- gun, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance
• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault-simple, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• three counts destruction of property by prisoner
• non-support- child
• third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, second-degree burglary- residence- force
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Harvest- first-degree theft, US currency, Sept. 8-9, $6,300, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive
• Athens- first-degree theft, 2019 black Harley Davidson FLTXRS, Sept. 6, $15,000, 18000 block Bill Black Road
• Athens- third-degree theft, US currency and brown wallet, Sept. 12, $1,030, 18000 block Mooresville Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.
• bond revocation- third-degree domestic violence
• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault
• public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.
