County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Wednesday.

September 12, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 30000 block Wooley Springs Road, Dairy Road, 22000 block Bibb Garrett Road, US Hwy 31/Thomas L. Hammons Road

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 33000 block AL Hwy 99, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Elk River Mills/Sportsman’s Park, 9000 block Blue Springs Road, 20000 block Wallace Lane, 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

Theft- 17000 block Morris Road

Burglary- 20000 block Cox Road

Criminal trespass- 20000 block Cox Road

Harassment- 100 block Elm Street

Warrant- Lucas Street/Hine Street, 17000 block Bridgeforth Road

Alarm- 29000 block Stonehenge Drive, 20000 block AL Hwy 127

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• possession of controlled substance

• possession of controlled substance, selling alcoholic beverages to illegal recipient

• 21 counts unlawful purchase/transaction by secondary metals recyclers

• possession of a pistol by a violent felon, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family- gun, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance

• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault-simple, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• three counts destruction of property by prisoner

• non-support- child

• third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, second-degree burglary- residence- force

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Harvest- first-degree theft, US currency, Sept. 8-9, $6,300, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

• Athens- first-degree theft, 2019 black Harley Davidson FLTXRS, Sept. 6, $15,000, 18000 block Bill Black Road

• Athens- third-degree theft, US currency and brown wallet, Sept. 12, $1,030, 18000 block Mooresville Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Wednesday.

• bond revocation- third-degree domestic violence

• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault

• public intoxication

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Wednesday.

