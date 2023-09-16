County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Thursday and Friday.
September 13, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Dairy Road, 12000 block Vanzille Lane, Ripley Road/Seven Mile Post Road, Coffman Road/Old Elkmont Road, Zehner Road/US Hwy 72, Zehner Road/Grubbs Road, Little Elk Road/US Hwy 72, 24000 block Elkton Road, 15000 block Thompson Lane
Animal related/livestock- US Hwy 31/Calhoun Community College, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 30000 block AL Hwy 99, 22000 block Winged Foot Lane, 12000 block Cambridge Lane, 28000 block Ragsdale Creek Road, Snake Road/Finley Road, 100 block Elm Street, 26000 block Children Lane, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road (2 calls), 13000 block Summerfield Drive
Fire (vehicle or structure)- I65 MM350
Reckless/drag racing- 11000 block Poplar Hill Lane, 100 block US Hwy 31/Hays Mill Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 100 block Elm Street
Disturbance- 26000 block Camden Ct., 19000 block Moyers Road
Harassment- 100 block Elm Street
Criminal trespass- 15000 block Zehner Road
Alarm- 25000 block Kingston Drive, 14000 block Eva Circle, 25000 block Elkton Road
Warrant- 28000 block SW Wall Street
September 14, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 26000 block Ashland Ridge Lane, 24000 block Thach Road, AL Hwy 99/Lydia Corey Road, 27000 block Nick Davis Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Ennis Road, 6000 block Cherry Grove Road
Animal related/livestock- 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 23000 block Bibb Garrett Road, 13000 block Summerfield Drive, 19000 block Windsox Place, 14000 block Quinn Road
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 11000 block Stewart Road
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Elm Street
Theft- 19000 block Duggar Road
Disturbance- 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, 10000 block Paradise Shores
Unwanted guest- Narrow Lane
Harassment- 18000 block East Limestone Road, 28000 block Schrimsher Road
Criminal mischief- Cotton Belt Road/Hardaway Loop
Alarm- 25000 block Elkton Road, 27000 block Thach Road, 27000 block Grant Drive, 24000 block Blossom Lane
Warrant- Mason Island Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72
Discharging firearms- 19000 block George Washington Street, 14000 block Robinson Lane
Littering/dumping- 15000 block Lapington Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• driving under the influence (combined)
• tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• public intoxication
• first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
• first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499
• first-degree criminal trespass
• first-degree possession of marijuana
• third-degree burglary- residence- force
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- unauthorized use of vehicle, 1995 red Chevy S10, Sept. 13, $4,000, 13000 block L&M Acres
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Thursday and Friday.
• failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• fourth-degree theft of property
• bond revocation- first-degree criminal trespass
• public intoxication, disorderly conduct
• failure to appear- driving under the influence
• criminal mischief
• failure to appear: drivers license revoked, fail to yield right-of-way, no insurance
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
• failure to appear- drivers license suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• identity theft, Sept. 13, 14000 block Willow Rose Lane
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Thursday and Friday.
• harassment, Sept. 14, 15000 block Arlington Road
