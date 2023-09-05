County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.

September 1, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Mooresville Road/Nick Davis Road, Veto Road/Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 25000 block Camden Court, 33000 block AL Hwy 99, New Bethel Road/Shipley Hollow Road

Animal related/livestock- AL Hwy 251/Bethel Road, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road, 11000 block Bud Bates Road, 17000 block Ferry Road, 12000 block New Cut Road, 26000 block Drawbaugh Road

Theft- 18000 block Morris Road

Burglary- 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Vehicle theft- 29000 block Creekwood Road

Disturbance- 16000 block Chopper Way, 27000 block Copeland Road, 26000 block AL Hwy 251

Criminal trespass- 20000 block Poff Lane

Harassment- 13000 block Dupree Worthey Road, 13000 block Oliver Lane

Alarm- 10000 block County Line Road

Warrant- 25000 block Elkton Road, 12000 block Beech Fork Lane, Madison County Jail, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Littering/dumping- 15000 block Brownsferry Road

September 2, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Elkton Road, Hobbs Loop Road, Jeffery lee Lane/Michael Lane, 23000 block Porter Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 17000 block Morris Road, 8000 block Holt Springer, Townsend Ford Road/Blue Hole, Shaw Road/US Hwy 72, Cedar Hill Road/Gatlin Road, AL Hwy 251/Johnson Lane, 19000 block AL Hwy 127

Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Grubbs Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Intoxicated driver- Hwy 99/Robinson Lane

Hazard/road debris- 15000 block Shaw Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 12000 block Ripley Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block Elm Street

Burglary- 13000 block Sammy Lane

Prowler- 27000 block Sterling Road

Disturbance- 17000 block Morris Road, 23000 block Slater Road

Harassment- 10000 block Country Corner Road

Unwanted guest- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 17000 block Morris Road, 19000 block Airfield Street

Criminal mischief- 21000 block Holt Road

Alarm- 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 21000 block Oakland Meadows, 11000 block Page Road, 27000 block Cross Gate Drive, 14000 block Ravenel Drive, 26000 block Capshaw Road, 25000 block Evans Avenue

Warrant- 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop

Discharging firearms- Henderson Lane

September 3, 2023

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Sweet Springs Road/Puckett Lane, Marin Line Road/US Hwy 31, Easter Ferry Road/Morris Road, Airport Road/Edgewood Road, 27000 block Leggtown Road

Animal related/livestock- 13000 block L&M Acres Drive, Easter Ferry Road/Ft, Hampton Road, Seven Mile Road/US Hwy 72

Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Douglas Drive

Rape/Sexual Offense/Offender- 100 block Elm Street

Theft- 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Disturbance- 26000 block Apple Orchard Lane, 27000 block Oak Crest Drive, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road

Harassment- 18000 block Coffman Road

Unwanted guest- 13000 block Brownsferry Road

Criminal mischief- Holt Road/Reunion Road

Warrant- 25000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road

Alarm- 30000 block Clovis Drive

Discharging firearms- 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Snake Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.

• driving under the influence (alcohol)

• failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked

• third-degree domestic violence

• driving under the influence (alcohol)

• third-degree promote prison contraband

• truancy

• third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, distribution of a controlled substance

• possession of a controlled substance

• two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, first-degree receiving stolen property

• third-degree escape, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• possession of controlled substance

• driving under the influence (alcohol), reckless driving

• resisting arrest

• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

• second-degree rape- statutory rape, second-degree criminal mischief

City reports and County theft reports were not received due to the Labor Day holiday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you