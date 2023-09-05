County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Saturday-Monday.
September 1, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Mooresville Road/Nick Davis Road, Veto Road/Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 25000 block Camden Court, 33000 block AL Hwy 99, New Bethel Road/Shipley Hollow Road
Animal related/livestock- AL Hwy 251/Bethel Road, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road, 11000 block Bud Bates Road, 17000 block Ferry Road, 12000 block New Cut Road, 26000 block Drawbaugh Road
Theft- 18000 block Morris Road
Burglary- 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Vehicle theft- 29000 block Creekwood Road
Disturbance- 16000 block Chopper Way, 27000 block Copeland Road, 26000 block AL Hwy 251
Criminal trespass- 20000 block Poff Lane
Harassment- 13000 block Dupree Worthey Road, 13000 block Oliver Lane
Alarm- 10000 block County Line Road
Warrant- 25000 block Elkton Road, 12000 block Beech Fork Lane, Madison County Jail, 8000 block US Hwy 72
Littering/dumping- 15000 block Brownsferry Road
September 2, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Elkton Road, Hobbs Loop Road, Jeffery lee Lane/Michael Lane, 23000 block Porter Road, 25000 block Elkton Road, 17000 block Morris Road, 8000 block Holt Springer, Townsend Ford Road/Blue Hole, Shaw Road/US Hwy 72, Cedar Hill Road/Gatlin Road, AL Hwy 251/Johnson Lane, 19000 block AL Hwy 127
Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Grubbs Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Intoxicated driver- Hwy 99/Robinson Lane
Hazard/road debris- 15000 block Shaw Road
Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 12000 block Ripley Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 100 block Elm Street
Burglary- 13000 block Sammy Lane
Prowler- 27000 block Sterling Road
Disturbance- 17000 block Morris Road, 23000 block Slater Road
Harassment- 10000 block Country Corner Road
Unwanted guest- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 17000 block Morris Road, 19000 block Airfield Street
Criminal mischief- 21000 block Holt Road
Alarm- 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 21000 block Oakland Meadows, 11000 block Page Road, 27000 block Cross Gate Drive, 14000 block Ravenel Drive, 26000 block Capshaw Road, 25000 block Evans Avenue
Warrant- 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop
Discharging firearms- Henderson Lane
September 3, 2023
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Sweet Springs Road/Puckett Lane, Marin Line Road/US Hwy 31, Easter Ferry Road/Morris Road, Airport Road/Edgewood Road, 27000 block Leggtown Road
Animal related/livestock- 13000 block L&M Acres Drive, Easter Ferry Road/Ft, Hampton Road, Seven Mile Road/US Hwy 72
Reckless/drag racing- 10000 block Douglas Drive
Rape/Sexual Offense/Offender- 100 block Elm Street
Theft- 19000 block AL Hwy 99
Disturbance- 26000 block Apple Orchard Lane, 27000 block Oak Crest Drive, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road
Harassment- 18000 block Coffman Road
Unwanted guest- 13000 block Brownsferry Road
Criminal mischief- Holt Road/Reunion Road
Warrant- 25000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road
Alarm- 30000 block Clovis Drive
Discharging firearms- 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Snake Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Saturday-Monday.
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked
• third-degree domestic violence
• driving under the influence (alcohol)
• third-degree promote prison contraband
• truancy
• third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, distribution of a controlled substance
• possession of a controlled substance
• two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, first-degree receiving stolen property
• third-degree escape, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• possession of controlled substance
• driving under the influence (alcohol), reckless driving
• resisting arrest
• third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
• second-degree rape- statutory rape, second-degree criminal mischief
City reports and County theft reports were not received due to the Labor Day holiday.
