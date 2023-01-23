The Athens City Council faced tough criticism during the public comment portion of Monday night’s meeting. The criticism stems from the decision by the council in December 2020 to de-annex over 80 acres of land located directly west of 18544 Moyers Road as requested by Grayson Carter & Son Contracting.
In 2020, homeowners next to and near the property voiced opposition while Tim Morris, project manager for Grayson Carter & Son told the council that the company wanted to be good neighbors.
“We ask that you accept on good faith we will reach out to those neighbors and try to come to some terms of agreement,” Morris said in 2020.
Monday night, Jean Hilliard, who opposed the de-annexation in 2020 did not hold back about the new asphalt facility proposed for the 80 acres.
“I am sure you are aware that Grayson Carter & Son are already building a not yet permitted asphalt plant to the west of my home,” Hilliard said.
Hilliard also alleged that dirt has been “illegally moved” from the land by Grayson Carter & Son since 2017. No one from the company was at the meeting to comment.
“From 2018 to 2020, dirt was continually illegally removed from this land by Grayson Carter & Son. This dirt aided the City of Athens in building the new Athens High School and the new Athens Elementary. Grayson Carter & Son also used the dirt in the building of Athens Bible School. They were doing it illegally the entire time,” Hilliard said. The News Courier will be reaching out to the company to ask about all that was said at the meeting.
Keith Hilliard also spoke of the environmental and health issues that could result from an asphalt plant and the hazardous waste it could emit.
“The City Council agreed for the second time in Alabama history to de-annex property from a city. First time here, second time in the state based on the information we have,” Keith Hilliard added. The News Courier could not confirm this as of press time.
Neighbor after neighbor from both city and county land spoke out against the council’s decision to de-annex the property and asked them to please help.
William Barber, who retired two weeks ago after serving 22 years in the United States Army, asked, “Do you want this in your backyard? Do you want these contaminants in your backyard? Do you want your children, my grandchildren breathing in these contaminants? Having to deal with the smell, the trucks, the noise? Do you want that in your backyard? Do you want to serve 45 years of your life to retire to an asphalt plant? That’s what you’ve done to me and what you did to the Hilliards. We don’t appreciate it. Put it back in the area where it belongs, not in my backyard.”
The council adjourned Monday night without commenting to the residents publicly but several council members spoke directly to several residents during the work session and regular meeting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
