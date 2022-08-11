Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings August 1-5, 2022.
The food and lodging establishment ratings are provided by the Limestone County Health Department and include the critical items noted by the inspector.
Lucy’s Grill Mexican Restaurant, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens- 78
• flies throughout
• no paper towels in women’s restroom, no paper towels or soap at hand sink by ice machine
• two graters and a blender in clean storage with food residue- no chemical test strips
• improper cooling for bulk product
Shindi Inc. DBA Greenbrier Express, 6245 Greenbrier Pkwy, Madison- 83
• utensils in clean storage held with food debris on them- items cleaned by management
• no one present with a food safety course while performing category 3 operations
• Icee nozzles have black substance on it
• return- no black substances found under the nozzles (abated)
Krystal, 1412 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 83
• no backflow prevention on hose connected in the establishment
• return- no hose connected during the inspection (abated)
• shredded cheese held at 50 degrees and raw shelled eggs at 54 degrees
• return- shredded cheese held at 40 degrees and raw shelled eggs at 35 degrees (abated)
Mike’s Food Mart, 1809 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 84
• unlabeled chemical spray bottles, unlabeled chemical powder
• knives with food residue in clean storage- cleaned
Nayah LLC, 25411 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont- 85
• several chipped knives- replaced
• no sick policy- provided
Circle K Store Inc., 271 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 87
• stalls with no toilet paper in women’s restroom- restocked
• soda nozzles with pink, white, and black residue
• return- nozzles with residue still present- management removed and cleaned during follow-up
Quik Mart #33, 26804 Main Street, Ardmore- 89
• ice dispenser with grey residue and fruit tea nozzle with white residue
• return- ice dispenser and nozzle clean (abated)
Hometown Grocery Inc., 608 Jefferson Street, Athens- 89
• chipped knives and knives with food residue at produce prep- cleaned and discarded
Bob’s Quick Mart, 1805 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 90
• no sanitizer test strips available
• no paper towel available in the establishment
Las Morelenses, 30697 US Hwy 72, Madison- 90
• cracked containers found in the establishment- containers were discarded
Suzanne’s Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest Street, Athens- 90
• eggs at 52 degrees, celery and onion at 47 degrees, sour cream at 47 degrees
Ardmore Nutrition, 30500 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 91
• no paper towels or drying devices in the restroom- restocked
Sonic Drive-in (Madison), 11396 County Line Road, Madison- 91
• presence of flies throughout the establishment
Epiphany Inc. DBA Square Clock Coffee, 100 S.
Jefferson Street, Athens- 91
• Hand sink in women’s restroom at 86 degrees
306 BBQ- Athens, 23101 Hwy 72 E, Athens- 92
Kam’s Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 92
• ice machine with white-brown residue
• return- residue still present, NOIS issued
Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 93
• no hand soap at hand sink- provided
Exxon (Hwy 72), 25966 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95
Papa John’s Madison, 12100 B County Line Road, Madison- 96
Subway #32121 (East Limestone Road), 15024 East Limestone Road, Harvest- 96
The Rustic Bucket Diner, 28730 Suite C Hwy 99, Elkmont- 96
East Limestone Senior Center, 25820 Nick Davis Road, Athens- 96
Dealers auto Auction of Huntsville, 26125 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 99
Publix Produce #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 99
Sanders Street Station- HH-ALH, 700 W. Market Street, Athens- 99
