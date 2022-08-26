The Perfect Hamburger

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings August 15-19

The food and lodging establishment ratings are provided by the Limestone County Health Department and include the critical items noted by the inspector.

Burger King #13277, 1600 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 78

• lettuce held in refrigeration at 45 degrees and guacamole held on prep surface at 67 degrees

• upon return, lettuce held at 40 degrees and guacamole held at 56 degrees- NOIS issued

• establishment was unable to provide chemical test strips

• upon return, establishment provided chemical test strips (abated)

• hot water turned down on the hand sink- highest hot water reached was 84 degrees- increased to 100 degrees

Mi Casa Restaurant, 1221 D- Kelli Drive, Athens- 86

• presence of sewage on the ground outside

• upon return- no presence of sewage on the premises

• chicken and veggies mix held at 46 degrees and cooked veggies at 47 degrees in refrigeration

• upon return- chicken and veggies held at 40 degrees and cooked veggies held at 39 degrees (abated)

Restaurante El Buen Sazon LLC, 910 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 88

• employee observed handling ready-to-eat food with their bare hand- management discarded the food, washed hands, and placed gloves on

hot water was turned off at the hand sink- corrected by management

Shiv KTR, LLC, 1510 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 88

• food (sausage biscuits) made at home and brought in to sell- thrown out

• soda nozzles with brown residue and ice dispenser with black residue

• nozzles and dispenser clean (abated)

Whitt’s Barbecue No. 1, 1397 Elm Street,

Athens- 89

• several large containers of slaw at 51 degrees

• unit with temperature issues no longer in use (abated)

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill- Madison, 11128 County Line Road, Madison- 90

• soda nozzle and ice bins have black substance inside of them- connected by the end of inspection

Quality Inn/ Harikrupa Investments LLC, 1488 Thrasher Road, Athens- 90

• no soap in customer restroom- replaced (abated)

• no food probe thermometer

Dunkin Donuts, 1690 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 91

• no sick policy- provided

Applebees, 1331 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 91

• two broken grease skimmers- thrown out (abated)

IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone,

Athens- 91

• strainers with food debris and torn spatulas in clean storage- cleaned and thrown out (abated)

Geezburger, 13951 Shaw Road, Athens- 91

• chicken 49 degrees, egg wash 51 degrees

• upon return, egg wash 40 degrees and chicken 41 degrees (abated)

Raceway #6712 (Lal Maharaja Inc), 1523 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 92

• several utensils with food debris in clean storage

Loving Arms Child Development Center, 22685 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 93

• various milks 48 degrees and lunch meats 48 degrees

• upon return, milks at 38-40 degrees and lunch meats at 40 degrees (abated)

Kreme Delite, 401 W. Washington Street,

Athens- 93

Roosters Fingers & Fries, 125 Hwy 31 South,

Athens- 93

• no hand soap at back hand sink- refilled

Chick-Fil-A, 1291 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 93

Washington Street Diner, 100-C East Washington Street, Athens- 94

TAB’s Market, 15690 East Limestone Road,

Athens- 94

Publix Seafood #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 95

• food debris found on clean knives and utensils in storage- the items were rewashed

Publix Bakery #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 96

Taqueria Los Arrieros @ LFM, 30030 Hwy 72 West, Madison- 96

Publix Deli #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 97

INEZ’s Soul Food, 616 Hwy 31 Suite B, Athens- 97

The Village Pizza of Limestone Co., 15728

East Limestone Road,

Athens- 97

C & A Catering, 21817 Piney Chapel Road, Athens- 98

