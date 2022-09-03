Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week August 22-26. The report includes critical items history.
El Zarco- Taqueria, 19903 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner- 82
• no paper towels available in the restroom- replaced by management
• lettuce held at 47 degrees, shredded cheese held at 70 degrees, cooked pork held at 47 degrees
• upon return, lettuce held at 39 degrees, pork 40 degrees, shredded cheese 38 degrees (abated)
Sprint Mart #2309, 17933 US Hwy 72, Athens- 85
• flies present throughout
• hand sink by fry station with no drying devices, hand sink by WIC with no soap and filled with cans
• no sick policy- provided a copy
D&L Seafood & Grill, LLC, 229 French farms Blvd, Athens- 90
• dish machine had 0ppm of chemical sanitizer while in use
• upon return, dish machine had a chlorine sanitizer amount of 100ppm
Piney Chapel Elementary School, 20835 Elkton Road, Athens- 92
• dish machine highest temperature reached was 132 degrees
• upon return, dish machine reached a maximum temperature of 180 degrees (abated)
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens- 92
• several metal containers with food residue in clean storage, ladle with food residue and skimmer with broken wires- rewashed and replaced
Kid’s Journey Child Development, Inc., 1105 Annie Ruth Jamar Street, Athens- 93
• ware washing sink reached a maximum of 97 degrees
East Limestone High School, 15461 East Limestone Road, Athens- 94
• several dented cans found in storage- cans were discarded
Dunkin Donuts, 11212 County Line Road, Madison- 95
Mad City Nutrition, 12090 C County Line Road, Madison- 95
• establishment did not have a chemical for sanitation- chlorine provided by the end of the inspection
Piggly Wiggly #85, 25460 Hwy 127, Elkmont- 95
Dollar General #6245, 25486 Hwy 127, Elkmont- 96
Taqueria Los Arrieros, 30030 Hwy 72, Madison- 96
Publix Meat #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 97
Ardmore High School, 30285 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 97
Tanner High School, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner- 97
Walmart #661 (Bakery), 1011 Hwy 72, Athens- 97
Friendship Learning Center, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens- 98
Brookhill Elementary School, 320 Brookhill Drive, Athens- 98
Creekside Elementary School, 16049 Sanderson Road, Harvest- 98
Walmart #661 (deli), 1011 Hwy 72, Athens- 98
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Meat), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 98
Publix Alabama, LLC (Produce), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 98
Sweet Thymes, LLC, 407 N. Clinton Street, Athens- 98
Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Meat), 165 US Hwy 31, Athens- 99
Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Seafood), 165 US Hwy 31, Athens- 99
Cedar Hill Elementary School, 27905 Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore- 99
James Clemens High School, 11306 County Line Road, Madison- 99
Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Retail), 165 US Highway 31, Athens- 99
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Seafood), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Produce), 165 US Highway 31, Athens- 100
Tanner Senior Center, 1358 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens- 100
