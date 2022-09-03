The Perfect Hamburger

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week August 22-26. The report includes critical items history.

El Zarco- Taqueria, 19903 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner- 82

• no paper towels available in the restroom- replaced by management

• lettuce held at 47 degrees, shredded cheese held at 70 degrees, cooked pork held at 47 degrees

• upon return, lettuce held at 39 degrees, pork 40 degrees, shredded cheese 38 degrees (abated)

Sprint Mart #2309, 17933 US Hwy 72, Athens- 85

• flies present throughout

• hand sink by fry station with no drying devices, hand sink by WIC with no soap and filled with cans

• no sick policy- provided a copy

D&L Seafood & Grill, LLC, 229 French farms Blvd, Athens- 90

• dish machine had 0ppm of chemical sanitizer while in use

• upon return, dish machine had a chlorine sanitizer amount of 100ppm

Piney Chapel Elementary School, 20835 Elkton Road, Athens- 92

• dish machine highest temperature reached was 132 degrees

• upon return, dish machine reached a maximum temperature of 180 degrees (abated)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens- 92

• several metal containers with food residue in clean storage, ladle with food residue and skimmer with broken wires- rewashed and replaced

Kid’s Journey Child Development, Inc., 1105 Annie Ruth Jamar Street, Athens- 93

• ware washing sink reached a maximum of 97 degrees

East Limestone High School, 15461 East Limestone Road, Athens- 94

• several dented cans found in storage- cans were discarded

Dunkin Donuts, 11212 County Line Road, Madison- 95

Mad City Nutrition, 12090 C County Line Road, Madison- 95

• establishment did not have a chemical for sanitation- chlorine provided by the end of the inspection

Piggly Wiggly #85, 25460 Hwy 127, Elkmont- 95

Dollar General #6245, 25486 Hwy 127, Elkmont- 96

Taqueria Los Arrieros, 30030 Hwy 72, Madison- 96

Publix Meat #1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 97

Ardmore High School, 30285 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 97

Tanner High School, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner- 97

Walmart #661 (Bakery), 1011 Hwy 72, Athens- 97

Friendship Learning Center, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens- 98

Brookhill Elementary School, 320 Brookhill Drive, Athens- 98

Creekside Elementary School, 16049 Sanderson Road, Harvest- 98

Walmart #661 (deli), 1011 Hwy 72, Athens- 98

Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Meat), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 98

Publix Alabama, LLC (Produce), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 98

Sweet Thymes, LLC, 407 N. Clinton Street, Athens- 98

Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Meat), 165 US Hwy 31, Athens- 99

Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Seafood), 165 US Hwy 31, Athens- 99

Cedar Hill Elementary School, 27905 Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore- 99

James Clemens High School, 11306 County Line Road, Madison- 99

Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Retail), 165 US Highway 31, Athens- 99

Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Seafood), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Produce), 165 US Highway 31, Athens- 100

Tanner Senior Center, 1358 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens- 100

