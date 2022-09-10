Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Aug. 29-Sept. 2. The report includes critical items history.
S&Z Supermarket, 16231 Shaw Road, Athens- 82
• No food probe thermometer
• Upon return, food probe available (abated)
• Tomato at 53 degrees, cheese at 50 degrees
• Upon return, tomato at 39 degrees, cheese at 40 degrees (abated)
• No one present with food safety course
Goodsprings Grocery, 33770 Ala Hwy 99, Anderson- 91
• No sick or v&d clean up policy- provided (abated)
Julian Newman Elementary, 517 Julian Newman Drive, Athens- 94
• Highest hot water temperature at kitchen hand sink was 74 degrees- corrected by management by end of inspection
Elk River Treatment Program, 29495 Copperhead Lane, Elkmont- 96
Elkmont High School, 25630 Evans Street, Elkmont- 96
The Store at Lockes Crossroads Inc., 20420 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont- 96
West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester- 96
Athens Bible School, 700 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 97
Sugar Creek Elementary, 26595 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 97
Cowart Elementary School, 1701 W Hobbs Street, Athens- 97
Athens Middle School, 100 Hwy 31 N, Athens- 97
Panera Bread Cafe, 1323 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 97
Athens Elementary School, 605 South Clinton Street, Athens- 98
Clements High School, 7730 Hwy 72, Athens- 98
Friendship Learning Center, 21960 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont- 98
Johnson Elementary School, 21360 Hwy 251, Athens- 98
Athens Intermediate School, 1916 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 98
Alabama Nutrition, 307 West Lee Street, Athens- 98
Blue Springs Elementary School, 16787 Hardy Road, Athens- 99
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1790, 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 99
Athens High School, 655 US Highway 31 North, Athens- 99
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.